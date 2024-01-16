Dessert delights: From chessecake to cookies, 4 effortless and delicious no-bake recipes for instant sweet gratification

You don't need a hot oven or complicated baking techniques to enjoy a delicious, sugary symphony of flavours. From the simplicity of no-bake desserts springs a universe of delicious sweets that are not only easy to make, but also deliver an explosion of flavour with every bite. Sometimes we just want to cut down on long baking times. Other reasons could be that your oven isn't working properly, or that it's overloaded with other, more pressing tasks or you're cooking with children and don't want them anywhere near a hot oven. There might be many reasons for no-bake, but that doesn’t necessarily mean no-cook. Dessert delights: From chessecake to cookies, 4 delicious no-bake recipes (Pinterest)

These no-bake dessert recipes are your passport to a world of sweet perfection, whether you're short on time, don't want to bake in the summer, or are just looking for an easy and enjoyable way to cook. Check our special collection of no-bake desserts. (Also read: Dessert bliss: Whip up 3 irresistible mug cake recipes in minutes for instant dessert satisfaction )

Delicious no baking dessert recipes

1. Mango cheesecake

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mango cheesecake(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Italian lady fingers (savoiardi) as required

Mango juice for dipping

¾ cup cream cheese

¾ cup hung yogurt

1½ cups mango pulp

¼ cup condensed milk

¼ cup powdered sugar

3 tbsps melted veg gelatin

1 cup whipped cream + for piping

90 grams veg mango jelly mix

Method:

1. Dip savoiardi in mango juice and line it on the edges and the bottom of a 7 inch loose bottom cake tin.

2. Take cream cheese in a large bowl, add hung yogurt and mix till smooth and well combined. Add mango pulp and condensed milk and mix well.

3. Add powdered sugar and mix well. Stir in veg gelatin till well combined.

4. Add the whipped cream and gently fold in till well combined. Transfer the mixture into the prepared cake tin and spread it evenly. Refrigerate this for 3-4 hours or till set.

5. Take veg mango jelly mix in a bowl. Add 1 cup cooled boiled water and mix till the jelly mix is melted completely.

6. Pour this jelly mixture on to the set cheesecake and place it back in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours or till set.

7. Heat the sides of the cake tin with the help of a blow torch, gently de-mould the cake and place it on a serving plate.

8. Pipe out whipped cream on to the inner edges of the cheesecake. Cut into wedges and serve.

2. Chocolate cake

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Chocolate cake(Pixabay)

Ingredients:

Biscuits – 500gms

Coco powder – 2 tbsp

Milk Chocolate chunks – 200gms

Butter – 50gms

Almonds chopped – handful

Cashewnuts chopped – handful

Pista chopped – handful

Cream – ¾ cup

For garnishing

Milk Chocolate chunks – 200gms

Cream – ½ cup

Whipping cream – ½ cup

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Mint leaves

Sweet Cherry

Chocolate shavings

Extra

Butter paper

Pipping bag

Method:

1. Roughly crush the biscuits into chunks and keep aside. In a double boiler melt chocolate, butter, cocoa powder and cream.

2. Remove once all the chocolate is melted and add it to the biscuits. Mix them with a spatula. In a spring base cake tin place a butter paper on tot the bottom.

3. Pour the chocolate mixture over it and press it so that it settles. Tap the cake tin on the kitchen table for the same.

4. Place the cake in the fridge for 30 mins to set. Meanwhile for garnishing melt the more chocolate and add cream to it.

5. Once the chocolate melts remove from the boiler. Remove the cake tin from the fridge.

6. Pour the chocolate icing on top and spread it evenly. Tap the cake tin on the kitchen counter again for the icing to settle between the cracks of the biscuits.

7. Now place the cake tin back in the fridge, this time for 2 hours.

8. Mix together whipping cream and sugar. Whip them till stiff and fill a pipping bag with this cream.

9. Remove the cake tin from fridge, release the spring base to take out the cake from the mould.

10. Place it on a platter or a cake stand. Garnish it with whipped cream, cherries, mint leaves and some chocolate shavings. Slice the cake and serve.

3. Coconut Ball Cookies

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Coconut Ball Cookies(Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

2¼ cups coarsely crushed coconut biscuits

½ cup soft butter

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup powdered sugar

Desiccated coconut for coating

Method:

1. Combine biscuit, butter, orange and powdered sugar in a big bowl, mix very well.

2. Divide the mixture into 19 equal portions and roll out each portion into a ball.

3. Roll the prepared cookies in desiccated coconut till they are evenly coated from all sides.

4. Refrigerate all cookies for 30 minutes and serve.

4. Peanut Butter Bars

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Peanut Butter Bars(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

6 tbsps peanut butter

6-8 sweet butter biscuits

3 tbsps butter

1 cup sugar

1½ cups chopped dark chocolate

¾ cup fresh cream

Method:

1. Break biscuits roughly and put into a grinder jar and grind.

2. Heat peanut butter in a non-stick pan. Add butter and sugar and mix and cook till the butters melt.

3. Melt the chocolate in the microwave oven.

4. Add the powdered biscuits to the butter mixture. Take the pan off the heat and mix well.

5. Pour the mixture into an aluminium tray lined with cling film.

6. Keep it in the refrigerator to set.

7. Stir the chocolate till smooth. Heat the cream slightly and add to the chocolate and whisk till well blended. Set aside to cool.

8. Pour it over the peanut butter layer when it is set. Keep the tray in the refrigerator again to set till firm.

9. Gently take it out of the tray, cut into small bars and serve.