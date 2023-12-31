Ring in the new year with lip-smacking fusion desserts made with Indian sweets

The beginning of the new year, like every special occasion, warrants a unique celebration and what better way to welcome 2024 on a sweet note than indulging your sweet tooth in fusion desserts made with Indian sweets. All you need is a little imagination and urge to try something new to satisfy your sweet cravings. New Year is the time for get-togethers, parties and spending loads of time with your dear ones, indulging in good food. To give a delightful finale to your New Year special meal, we bring to you recipes of some amazing fusion desserts. (Also read | New Year, nutritious beginnings: 6 tasty and healthy breakfast recipes to start your day right) From Soan Papdi Tiramisu, Gulab Jamun cheesecake, to gajak yoghurt bowl, here are recipes of some creative desserts that you can make very easily for your last-minute guests at the New Year party.(Pinterest)

1. Motichoor Ladoo Pannacotta

Ingredients

1 cup fresh cream

9 motichoor ladoo

1 tbsp honey

A pinch green cardamom powder

A pinch cinnamon powders

A pinch nutmeg powders

1 tbsp vegetarian gelatin

2 tbsp finely crushed pistachios

Mint sprigs for garnishing

Method

⦁ Heat cream in a non-stick pan and bring to a boil. Add honey and mix well.

⦁ Take veg gelatin add water and warm till it dissolves.

⦁ Add pistachio powder to the cream and mix. Add half gelatin to the cream mix.

⦁ Crush 5 motichoor ladoos and mix well.

⦁ Add remaining gelatin to the other motichoor ladoos and crush and mix well.

⦁ Pour the cream mixture in small glasses up to 1/3 height and rest top with ladoo gelatin mixture. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours or till set.

⦁ Garnish with mint sprig and serve chilled either as is in the glasses or demould.

2. Soan Papdi Tiramisu

Ingredients

250 gms chocolate soan papdi

½ cup instant coffee powder

¾ cup mascarpone cheese

1 ½ cups whipped cream

Cocoa powder for dusting

Method

⦁ In a bowl, take ½ cup of instant coffee powder, add lukewarm water and mix it.

⦁ In another bowl, take ¾ cup mascarpone cheese and lightly cream it. Add 1 ½ cups of whipped cream in the bowl and mix well.

⦁ Fill the cream into a piping bag.

⦁ For plating first gently soak pieces of soan papdi into the coffee mixture. Gently break and put the pieces into the bottom of a glass.

⦁ Add a layer of the cream above the coffee soaked soan papdi base.

⦁ Repeat the two steps.

⦁ Place a square piece of coffee soaked soan papdi on the top. And dust with cocoa powder.

⦁ The dish is ready to serve.

3. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Ingredients

6-7 gulab jamuns

5-6 cookies, crushed

½ cup butter

1 cup cream cheese

½ cup hung yogurt

¼ cup condensed milk

2 tbsp vegetarian gelatin

1 tbsp saffron milk

Chopped pistas, whipped cream and strawberry compote for garnishing

Method

⦁ Crush the cookies. Melt butter and add it to the crushed biscuits in a bowl and mix. Line a spring bottom tin with this mixture, press lightly and refrigerate to set.

⦁ Melt the veg gelatin in ¼ cup hot water till well dissolved.

⦁ Blend together cream cheese, hung yogurt, condensed milk and veg gelatin and blend till smooth. Add saffron milk

⦁ Take out the spring bottom tin. Spread the gulab jamuns over the biscuit layer and pour the cream-yogurt mixture over it. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours or till set.

⦁ Serve garnished with chopped pistachios, whipped cream & strawberry compote.

4. Baked Rasgulla Custard

Ingredients

12 pieces rasgulla

3 ½ cups milk

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp refined flour (maida)

½ tsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp saffron milk

½ cup grated khoya

2 tbsp cornflour

Sliced pistachio for garnishing

Method

⦁ Heat milk add fresh cream and sugar. Boil for a while, stirring continuously.

⦁ Add vanilla essence, saffron milk and khoya and let it simmer for a while.

⦁ Make a slurry of corn flour with milk and add to the boiling mixture. Stir continuously to avoid any lumps.

⦁ Take rasgullas, remove the syrup as much as possible without breaking the rasgullas.

⦁ Pour the custard in the baking dish. Arrange the rasgullas and bake for 10 mins at 180 degrees.

⦁ Take out garnish with pistachios and serve hot or chilled.

5. Gajak Yoghurt Bowl

Ingredients

¼ cup gajak

1cup yoghurt

¼ cup strawberry diced

1 tsp toasted sesame seed

sweetened coconut flakes

1 tsp honey (optional)

Method

In a bowl add in yoghurt followed by crushed gajak, diced strawberry and coconut flakes.

Sprinkle toasted sesame seed and drizzle honey.

(Recipes curated by Chef Kunal Kapur - for Haldiram’s Nagpur)