New Year, nutritious beginnings: 6 tasty and healthy breakfast recipes to start your day right

Year end is the time to forgo your fitness regimen for a while and revel in festivities. As the celebrations await you in the evening, mornings should be dedicated to nourishing your body with nutrient-filled foods. Fuelling your body with protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins can give the right start to your day. Make sure to hydrate yourself well and exercise as per your normal routine to prepare your body ahead of the New Year celebrations. (Also read | New Year's Eve 2024: From diet chaat to oil-free chole, 5 lip-smacking low calorie recipes for a guilt-free celebration) Ramya B, M.sc, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, OMR, Chennai, suggests tasty and nutritious breakfast recipes to welcome the New Year.(Freepik)

Egg, mushrooms, and fatty fish are storehouse of Vitamin D, while citrus fruits, amla, guava, kiwi, nuts, and seeds are filled with Vitamin C. Include vegetables rich in water content such as cucumber, spinach, celery, and gourds for hydration.

HEALTHY BREAKFAST RECIPES FOR NEW YEAR

1. PUMPKIN PARATHA AND SPICY MINT CHUTNEY

Ingredients

• Pumpkin- 1 cup

• Wheat flour - 2 cup

• Salt - as required

• Sugar - 1/2 tsp

• Oil- 1-2 tsp

Preparation

In a pressure cooker, add the pumpkin and cook it thoroughly (2-3 whistles)

Then transfer it into a bowl and mash it into puree.

Add salt, sugar, oil, and wheat flour.

Mix them well and make them into a dough. Cover the dough with a clean cloth and leave it for 15- 20 minutes.

Make the dough into a few balls and roll them into thin slices using a rolling pin.

In a hot tawa add ½ tsp of oil and smear it well. Place the slices and cook them thoroughly on both sides.

Pumpkin paratha is ready to serve.

Mint chutney

Ingredients

• Mint leaves - 150g

• Garlic cloves- 5 cloves

• Green chillies - 2-3 nos.

• Coriander leaves- 150g

• Ginger cubes- 1 tbsp

• Lemon juice- 1 tbsp

• Salt- as required

Preparation

Wash the mint and coriander leaves. In a blender add all ingredients. Blend them well and make them into fine paste.

Spicy chutney for pumpkin paratha is ready.

2. SPINACH STRING HOPPERS

Ingredients

• Palak leaves - 2 cups

• Rice flour - 2 cups

• Salt- as per taste

• Ghee - 2 tsp

• Hot water

• Onion- 1 cup

• Tomato- 1 cup

• Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

• Dried chilies - 2 nos.

• Coriander leaves - handful

• Oil- 2 tsp

Preparation

In a blender add palak leaves and make it into a thin puree.

In a flat platter. Add rice flour, ghee, palak puree, and salt. Mix them and knead it into the dough using hot water

In a hopper press add enough dough. Press the dough in a circular motion to get rice dough strings on the steamer plate.

Steam them for a few minutes and remove them.

In a hot pan add oil, mustard seeds, onion, tomato, and salt. Sautee them well.

Add string hoppers to the pan and toss them well until they are mixed evenly.

Add coriander leaves.

Palak string hoppers are ready to serve.

3. AVOCADO EGG WRAP

Ingredients

• Avocado - 1 no.

• Egg - 1 no.

• Tomato - 1 no.

• Salt- the required amount

• Pepper- 1-2 tsp

• Oregano, parsley -1 tsp

• Oats - 1 cup

• Water

Preparation

In a blender add oats, water, and salt. Blend it into a batter-like consistency.

In a hot tawa, brush it with oil and add oats batter. Cook it on both sides and keep it aside.

Similarly make an omelet with salt and pepper.

In a bowl add diced avocado, tomato, and seasoning powders and mash them well.

Now make a wrap by placing an omelette on top of oats roti and add a generous amount of avocado spread on top of it.

A healthy and nutritious avocado egg wrap is ready.

4. MOONG PROTEIN SANDWICH

Ingredients

• Boiled green gram - 1 cup

• Boiled potatoes- 2 nos.

• Onion - 1 no.

• Dry mango powder - 2 tsp

• Salt- the required amount

• Chilli powder- 1-2 tsp

• Multigrain bread - 2 slices

• Butter - 1 tsp

Preparation

In a bowl add boiled green gram, potato, chopped onion, salt, and seasoning masalas.

Mix them and mash them well.

Add a generous scoop of moong dal mixture over the bread slices

In a hot tawa, smear the butter evenly and toast the moong dal sandwich thoroughly.

Protein-rich healthy sandwich is ready to serve.

5. TRADITIONAL BANANA FLOWER DOSA

Ingredients

• Banana flower - 1 nos.

• Toor dal - 1 cup

• Rice- ½ cup

• Dried red chilies - 2-3 nos.

• Fennel seeds- ½ tsp

• Drumstick leaves- 1 cup

• Onion - 1 no.

• Oil - 2 tsp

• Hing (Asafoetida)- ½ tsp

• Salt- the required amount

Preparation

Grind the chopped banana flower coarsely and keep it aside.

In a blender add toor dal, rice, red chilies, and fennel seeds and blend it into a fine batter-like consistency

Add required amount of salt and ½ tsp of hing to the batter.

Add banana flower, onion, and drumstick leaves to the batter and mix them well.

Brush the hot tawa with oil and pour the batter into small dosas

Cook them thoroughly on both sides and serve them with spicy tomato chutney.

6. JOWAR PUTTU AND TRADITIONAL CHANNA CURRY

Puttu

Ingredients

• Jowar millet powder - 2 cups

• Salt - 1 tsp

• Ghee - 1 tsp

• Water - required amount

• Grated coconut- 1 cup

Preparation

In a big bowl, add jowar millet powder, salt, and ghee and mix them well.

Add water at slower pace and mix them well. Don’t allow it to form lumps.

Once it is mixed well, check for the right consistency- the mixture should hold a shape.

In a puttu maker, grease it with ghee or butter and fill it with portions of jowar mixture and grated coconut.

Steam it for 15 minutes, healthy jowar puttu is ready

Traditional Chana curry

Ingredients

• Boiled Black channa - 1 cup

• Fennel seeds - 2 tsp

• Ginger - 1 tsp

• Coriander powder - 1 tsp

• Chilli powder - 1 tsp

• Turmeric powder- ¼ tsp

• Onion - 1 no.

• Green chillies - 2 nos.

• Salt- the required amount

• Oil - 2 tsp

Preparation