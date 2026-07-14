What does our night vision reveal about eye health? Ophthalmologist Dr Mounika Gadikota explains

The symptoms of eye health-related issues are often very self-apparent, as blurred vision is a common symptom. However, according to Dr Mounika Gadikota, taking note of night vision can help an individual get early warnings about conditions such as cataract, which not only makes seeing more difficult in the dark but also increases sensitivity to bright light. Vision-related issues become more apparent at night. (Pexel)

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Dr Gadikota shared with HT Lifestyle how night vision shows early warning signs of cataract and vision-related issues, what factors increase the risk, and what can be done about it.

How night vision warns of cataract “Many people assume that cataracts only cause blurry vision. However, one of the earliest and most frustrating symptoms of cataract is difficulty seeing at night and increased sensitivity to bright lights,” stated Dr Gadikota.

While driving in the evening, if the headlights of oncoming vehicles seem unusually bright, streetlights appear to have halos around them, and road signs become harder to read, it can be the result of cataract formation, shared the ophthalmologist.

“A cataract develops when the eye's natural lens gradually becomes cloudy. In a healthy eye, the lens focuses light sharply onto the retina, allowing clear vision. As cataracts form, the cloudy lens scatters incoming light, reducing contrast and creating glare,” she explained.

“This scattering of light is particularly noticeable at night. During the daytime, abundant ambient light may compensate for some vision loss. At night, however, the reduced lighting makes the effects of cataracts more pronounced.”