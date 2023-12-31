Happy New Year 2024: 25 jokes, funny messages and quotes to share with your friends and family

As we step into a brand new year and await fresh beginnings with a firm resolve to fulfil our resolutions for 2024, we must imbue the coming months with light moments, laughter-filled evenings with a sprinkle of humour and fun. A new year fills us with optimism and a sense of renewal as it provides us the opportunity to reflect on the past and ponder over new possibilities. As the new year begins, we must embrace it with a fresh perspective, unburdened by the past. (Also read | New Year, nutritious beginnings: 6 tasty and healthy breakfast recipes to start your day right) As the year draws to a close, it is usual for people to share inspiring messages as well as jokes and funny quotes with their friends and near and dear ones to start the new year on a heartwarming note. (Freepik)

As the year draws to a close, it is usual for people to share inspiring messages as well as jokes and funny quotes with their friends and near and dear ones to start the new year on a heartwarming note. Here's a collection of humorous quotes and one-liners that you would love to send to your close circle.

Jokes and funny messages

1. Why did 2023 go by in a blur? My resolution must've been too low.

2. Why did the woman start making breakfast at 11:59 p.m. on December 31? She wanted a New Year's toast.

3. What to tell someone you didn't see on New Year's Eve? I haven't seen you for a year

4. What do snowmen like to do on New Year's Eve? Chill out!

5. Why do you need a jeweller on December 31? To ring in the New Year.

6. Why should you stand on one leg on New Year's Eve? To start the new year on the right foot.

7. My New Year's resolution was to drop my bad habits, but no one likes a quitter.

8. An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.

9. An iPhone and a firework were arrested on New Year's Eve. One was charged and the other was let off.

10. What happened to the person who stole a calendar on New Year's? Well, they got 12 months.

11. What do you say to a cow on January 1? Happy Moo Year!

12. My New Year's resolution is to procrastinate. I'll start tomorrow.

13. What's the one type of pain that you'll enjoy on New Year's? Cham-pain!

14. My New Year's Day resolution is to have my cup half full... of coffee.

15. What was the caterpillar's New Year's resolution? It wanted to turn over a new leaf.

Funny quotes to start New Year on a hilarious note

16. First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you —F. Scott Fitzgerald

17. It wouldn’t be New Year’s if I didn’t have regrets - William Thomas

18. Deep breaths are very helpful at shallow parties - Barbara Walters

19. I can’t believe it’s been a year since I didn’t become a better person - Unknown24

20. New Year’s is just a holiday created by calendar companies who don’t want you reusing last year’s calendar - Unknown

21. I’m a little bit older, a little bit wiser, a little bit rounder, but still none the wiser - Robert Paul

22. So excited for you guys to ruin another year of your life. Have a merry Christmas and happy new year — Unknown

23. Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right —Oprah Winfrey

24. Don’t be so worried about what you eat between Christmas and New Year’s. Worry more about what you eat between New Year’s and Christmas —Unknown

25. I can’t wait to control-alt-delete 2023, and start anew — Unknown