Dessert bliss: Whip up 3 irresistible mug cake recipes in minutes for instant dessert satisfaction

'Tis the season for joy, excitement, and delightful celebrations! Whether it's a festive gathering, a lively party, or a quiet family dinner, no celebration is complete without a sweet treat. While cakes traditionally symbolize these occasions, store-bought options often come laden with excess sugar, heavy creams, and artificial flavors, compromising on quality. Yet, the thought of making cakes at home may seem daunting, given the precision required in measurements and baking temperatures, not to mention the time it often demands. But fear not, what if you could enjoy that same delicious taste within minutes? Intriguing, isn't it? Let's delve into the world of mug cakes – a delightful and convenient option for your sweet cravings.

Quick and Tasty Mug Cakes Recipes

1. Eggless Chocolate Mug Cake

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Eggless Chocolate Mug Cake(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Flour(maida) 4tbsp

Cocoa powder 1 tbsp

Coffee Powder 1tsp

Sugar(fine grain) 3tbsp

Baking powder 1tsp

Butter(melted, salted) 1½ tbsp

Vanilla Extract few drops

Milk (room temp) 6-7 tbsp

Chocolate chips/chunks ½ cup

Method:

1. In a large mug mix all the ingredients except chocolate chips. Mix it well till all the ingredients are properly mixed.

2. Now add the chocolate chips and mix again.

3. Place the mug in a microwave. Press the microwave option, select high heat and cook the cake for 2½-3mins.

4. Remove and serve warm, hot or cold.

2. Vanilla Mug Cake

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Vanilla Mug Cake(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 tbsp flour

3 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp milk

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tsp coloured sprinklers

Method:

1. Add the flour, sugar and baking powder to the mug and mix well.

2. Add the milk, vanilla essence and oil and mix well. Add coloured sprinklers on the top and microwave for 2 minutes. Serve.

3. Choco Lava Mug Cake

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Choco Lava Mug Cake(Freepik)

Ingredients:

½ cup chilled water

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp lemon juice

⅓ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

A pinch salt

2 heaped tbsp cocoa powder

½ cup maida

½ tsp baking soda

100 gm dark chocolate

1 tsp butter

2 tbsp maida

Method:

1. In a bowl add chilled water, oil, lemon juice, powdered sugar, vanilla essence and mix everything properly. Set it aside for further use.

2. In another bowl add salt, cocoa powder, maida, baking soda and mix everything properly. Set it aside for further use.

3. Use the batter, in a microwave safe mug add dark chocolate chunks in the bottom and then pour the batter on it and do not over-fill it.

4. Put in the microwave on full power for 90 sec to 2 minutes max. Remove and enjoy it warm.