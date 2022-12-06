Slices of football fever sell like hot ‘cakes’ in the city

FIFA World Cup fever is taking over the Capital, and how! Those with a sweet tooth in the city are not left behind either. Yummilious football-themed desserts are the new obsession for fans of the sport in, this FIFA season.

Football enthusiast Nikhil Rastogi, an HR professional from Gurugram, shares, “The FIFA World Cup was an excuse to get friends home and watch the opening ceremony together. We ordered about 70 cupcakes as giveaways. Sabne match bhi dekha aur enjoy bhi kiya.”

Bakers in NCR say they are happy to oblige. Kishneet Sethi, a Delhi-based baker, says, “FIFA buzz is really at its peak these days! And we are doing a bunch of football-shaped cakes and mini cupcakes with little edible footballs. They’re super cute. We see the most demand for cakes in the months of November and December, after Diwali, and the FIFA craze seems to have added to it. It’s a fun time to be in the kitchen for us.”

Birthday and anniversary cakes in the same theme are also in demand. “FIFA fans are keeping us on our toes. Football clearly seems to be the theme for more than half the birthday cakes I am doing nowadays,” shares a Gurugram-based baker Vatsala Arora, and adds: “Looks like I will be continuing to whip bowls full of green buttercream as the football fever is in no mood to slow down.”

“Messi is the hottest star this season; he’s been featured on a lot of our cakes. We are creating around 10 themed cakes a day on match days and expecting to do more as we near the finals. Small bites like eclairs are also in demand,” says Divya Sreeji, a baker from Gurugram.

Elaborating on the different motifs popular this season, Anubha Patankar, says fans are asking for Jersey-styled cakes, football cake-pops and football themed desserts: “These lip-smacking delicacies are available in special flavours of the season such as strawberry, blueberry and choco-orange to make this world cup memorable.”

