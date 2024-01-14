Gastronomic bliss: From fruit sangria to biscoff mocktail, 3 exotic recipes to elevate your party menu
Get ready to elevate your party experience with these special recipes that promise to ignite your taste buds and leave a lasting impression on your guests.
Welcome to an international culinary journey that seduces the senses with a symphony of flavours! As the festive season and new year is here, it is the perfect time to to take your party food to new heights and leave a lasting impression on your guests as we embark on this culinary adventure. In a world where the unusual and the world at large collide, our range of exotic dishes is guaranteed to take your parties to new heights of indulgence. Imagine an orchestra of spices, a ballet of fragrant scents that awaken the senses and a mosaic of vibrant colours.
Our unique recipes are designed to be both accessible and dazzling so that every bite is a treat for all skill levels. Whether you are a novice looking to surprise and delight, or an experienced home chef wanting to show off your skills. Chefs at China Bistro shared with HT Digital some exotic recipes that are sure to delight your guests. (Also read: Green Garlic Kulcha for winter afternoons: Recipe inside )
Exotic Recipes that Redefine Party Perfection
1. Fruit Sangria
Ingredients:
Muddle basil and watermelon chunks
Elder flower syrup – 30ml
Lime juice - 24ml
Top up with ginger ale
Garnish with dragon fruit slice, kiwi slice, orange slice in glass and basil, lemon, rosemary dragon fruit slice, kiwi slice, orange slice in the decanter
Method:
Add muddle basil ,watermelon chunks, elder flower syrup,lime juice and jingle ale to taste in a mixer and mix well. Garnish dragon fruit slice,kiwi slice,orange slice in glass.
2. Lotus biscoff mocktail
Ingredients:
Amul milk :- 150ml
Milk made :- 20ml
2 scope vanilla ice cream
Lotus biscof spread : 2 bar spoon blend and serve on ice
Tapioca pearls :- 50gm
Prep – Boil taprioca pearl for 20-25 mins and dip it in sugar syrup
Method:
Add milk,milk made and ice cream in a mixer with biscoff spread and blend.
Add it to the glass and tapioca pearls.
3. Blue forest roll
Ingredients:
Blue rice, edmame, water, potato flakes, butter, amul cream, salt, broth powder, water chestnuts, truffle oil, carrot chop
Method:
Cook rice in water until it boils
Chop fillings into strips
Mix vinegar,edmame, potato flakes and butter and cream
On bamboo mat add rice, and spread out