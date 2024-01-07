close_game
Green Garlic Kulcha for winter afternoons: Recipe inside

Green Garlic Kulcha for winter afternoons: Recipe inside

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 07, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Here's a super easy and fun recipe for preparing Green Garlic Kulcha at home and relishing it with loved ones.

Our favourite season is here – it is the season for hot tea by the terrace, relaxing while basking in the afternoon sun and having cozy fireside chat in the evening with friends and family. Winter makes us crave warmth and hence it is the perfect time to cook up a storm and relish the lip-smacking dishes with loved ones. Winter is the time to indulge in our guilty pleasures – from fried to oily food items. From hot parathas to sarson ka saag, winter is the season of food and love, and sometimes, they are the same thing.

Green Garlic Kulcha for winter afternoons: Recipe inside
Green Garlic Kulcha for winter afternoons: Recipe inside(Unsplash)

Kulcha is everyone's favourite and for all the right reasons. From a detectable breakfast dish to a evening snack, kulcha fits into any schedule of the day. And when the flavour of garlic mixes with kulcha, it only ornaments the taste and makes it better. As we bask in the winter sun, here is a super easy and fun recipe to prepare Green Garlic Kulcha at home. Take a look.

Ingredients:

1 small bunch of green garlic

2 cups refined flour (maida) and for dusting

1 tsp instant dry yeast

Salt to taste

1 tsp castor sugar

2 tbsps melted butter and for brushing

2 tbsps yogurt

Onion seeds (kalonji) for sprinkling

To serve the Kulcha with:

Dal makhani

Green chutney

Onion rings

Lemon wedges

Method:

Sift the refined flour in a bowl, add dry yeast, salt, castor sugar and whisk well. Then make a well in the centre and add melted butter, yogurt and ¾ cup water. Knead into a fine dough and cover with a muslin cloth and keep aside. Then finely chop the green garlic bulbs and greens. After an hour, take the dough and separate it into small balls. Place the dough ball on a worktop and roll it into a disc. Sprinkle chopped green garlic and onion seeds on top and press everything together. In a hot tawa, put some water on base and place the kulcha with the garlic side on top. Sprinkle water on the sides and cook for two to three minutes on medium heat with a covered lid. Flip the kulcha and cook the other side for two to three minutes. Serve it hot with dal makhani, green chutney, onion rings and lemon wedges

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

