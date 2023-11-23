5 nourishing winter recipes to beat the chill and treat your taste buds

The arrival of winters in India coincides with the festival season which works perfectly well for food lovers who can indulge in a wide variety of spicy and sweet cuisines in gatherings and get-togethers, thanks to the increase in appetite during the season. Besides, there is no dearth of winter superfoods rich in iron, calcium and other amazing micronutrients that can nourish your body and mind, and keep the winter lethargy at bay. There is a lot of scope for experimentation when it comes to blending taste and nutrition. The first step to create a perfect winter recipe is to get ingredients that match the mood and requirement of the season. We bring to your recipes with seasonal delights that will brighten up your dull winter days.

