Winter recipes: Healthy and easy to make sesame or til recipes you must try

Winter is here, which means it's time to curl up in cosy sweaters and eat wholesome, scrumptious Indian traditional dishes made with sesame seeds and jaggery. Eating these nutrient-rich sweets in the winter can provide a variety of health benefits. Sesame seeds are a good source of nutrients such as zinc, copper, magnesium, calcium, and iron. They are also high in antioxidants and may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Additionally, sesame seeds contain lignans which may have anti-cancer properties. These sweets are typically made during the winter season and enjoyed by many Indians as a dessert or during festivals and special occasions. They are not only delicious but also keeps you warm and healthy. (Also read: Winter recipes: 4 traditional Indian sweets recipes to keep you warm and cosy )

Here are some healthy and delicious sesame seeds or til recipes:

Til ke Laddu

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Til-gur laddoos are made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and peanuts. (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 cups Sesame seeds

2 cups grated jaggery

2 tbsp Desi Ghee

Method:

1. Toast the sesame seeds on medium heat while stirring continuously. Once toasted transfer to another container to cool.

2. Heat a pan and add the ghee in it. Next add in the jaggery and begin melting on low heat.

3. Once the jaggery starts foaming, cook for about a minute.

4. Turn of the flame and mix the sesame quickly into the jaggery. Do not over cool it, otherwise it will harden and set.

5. Dip your hand in a bowl of water. Using a spoon put a small portion of the mixture in your hand.

6. Gently shape the mixture into a ball using wet hands. Allow to cool completely before storing.

2. Til ka halwa

(Recipe by Chef Harpal Singh)

Til Halwa(HT gallery)

Ingredient:

Soaked sesame seeds 1cup

Til and peanut chikki 1cup

Ghee 1cup

Jaggery water 1cup

Khoya 1cup

Cardamom powder ¼ tsp

Method:

1. In a grinder add 1cup over night soaked sesame seeds and grind it in to fine paste.

2. In an another mixer grinder add til and peanut chikki and grind it well.

3. In a kadhai add ghee, prepared til paste and mix it until it's brown . Now add jaggery water, grind chikki, khoya and mix it well

4. Once cooked properly switch off the flame sprinkle some cardamom powder and mix it well

5. Once it at room temperature serve it in a bowl garnish it with some crushed chikki from top.

3. Til or gud ki chikki

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Til or gud ki chikki(pinterest)

Ingredients:

¼ cup white sesame seeds (til)

1 cup chopped jaggery (gur)

2 tablespoons dried coconut slices

2 tsps coconut oil + for greasing

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

2-3 tablespoons toasted peanuts

Method:

1. Dry-roast white sesame seeds and in a non-stick pan till light golden brown.

2. Transfer in a bowl. Similarly, dry-roast dried coconut slices and transfer in another bowl.

3. Heat 2 teaspoons coconut oil in another non-stick pan. Add jaggery and cook till it melts.

4. Add cardamom powder, roasted sesame seeds, peanuts and roasted coconut and mix well.

5. Grease a barfi tray with some coconut oil, put the jaggery-sesame seeds mixture and level it out. Keep aside till it semi-sets.

6. Make marks of ½ inch squares and keep aside till it sets completely. Demould, cut into squares and serve.

4. Til peanut gazak

(Recipe by Chef Nisha Madhulika)

Til peanut gazak(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

Sesame seeds 1 cup (135 gms )

Roasted Peanuts 1 cup ( 150 gms )

Jaggery 1 cup ( 250 gms )

Ghee 2 tsp

Method:

1. Put wok to heat, Put sesame seeds in it and roast on medium flame by stirring till puffy and changed in color. Once roasted keep in plate.

2. To make syrup, put wok to heat, add ghee and let it melt, then add crumbled jaggery. Cook on low flame. Check jaggery at intervals.

3. Coarsely grind roasted peanuts. Keep some sesame seeds, grind the rest coarsely. Grease the board with some ghee.

4. Once jaggery has melt, increase flame. Cook jaggery until it foams up. Check by pouring in bowl of water. If it is strechy and undercooked, cook for a little while.

5. Check again,jaggery breaks as it cools, it is ready. Turn off flame.

6. Put all ingredients in syrup and mix i.e peanuts and sesame seeds. Mix well.Turn on flame, blend it.

7. Gajak mix is ready, turn off flame. Put it on the board. Sprinkle the sesame seeds over the mix.

8. Grease Hands and rolling pin with ghee, then gather mix with hands.

9. Put some sesame seeds on the board, coat mix well with it. Press with hands and expand. Roll out with rolling pin keeping slightly thick.

10. Once sheet is ready, cut in desired shape. Keep to cool then separate pieces. Take out from board.

