Isabgol to sesame seeds, here's a list of 20 foods that dads should consume to be healthy

There is absolutely no alternative to living an active life and the foundation of good health is a healthy diet but while dads may not always have the time to cook gourmet meals, we can still make sure they’re eating plenty of fruits, vegetables and lean protein. Health experts insist that fathers should also limit their intake of processed foods, sugary drinks and excessive amounts of saturated and unhealthy fats to make their health a priority and live a long and healthy life.

​​Is your father health-conscious or are you on the lookout for new ways to improve his diet and help him stay in top shape? While he may already be eating a lot of healthy foods, there are probably some surprising items that he should add to his diet as well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, Founder of Health Before Wealth, listed 10 surprising foods that your father should consume to be healthy:

1. Beans - Beans are a great source of fiber and protein, and they can be used in a variety of recipes. Whether your father enjoys them in a soup or chili, or simply as a side dish, beans are a nutritious option that he should definitely include in his diet.

2. Sesame seeds - These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and zinc. They're also a good source of fiber and healthy fats. Add them to salads, stir-fries, or simply sprinkle them on top of cooked dishes for a nutritional boost.

3. Eggs - Eggs are a great source of protein, and they can be cooked in a variety of ways. Whether your father prefers them scrambled, sunny-side up, or hard-boiled, eggs make a delicious and healthy addition to any meal.

4. Homemade curd - Curd is packed with protein and probiotics, which are good for gut health. It's also a great source of calcium, making it an ideal food for your father to eat for strong bones.

5. Nuts - Nuts are a healthy snack option, and they're also great for adding to recipes. Whether your father prefers almonds, peanuts, or pistachios, he'll get a boost of healthy fats, protein, and fiber when he includes them in his diet.

6. Berries - Berries are packed with antioxidants and nutrients, and they make a delicious addition to any meal. Whether your father enjoys them in a smoothie or as a topping for his yogurt, he'll get a boost of healthy nutrients when he includes berries in his diet.

7. Spinach - Spinach is a nutrient-rich vegetable that's packed with vitamins and minerals. Whether your father enjoys it in a salad or cooked as a side dish, spinach is a healthy option that he should definitely add to his diet.

8. Sweet potatoes - Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber and vitamins A and C. They can be baked, mashed, or roasted, making them a versatile and delicious addition to any meal.

9. Tomatoes - Tomatoes are a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant that's beneficial for heart health. They can be eaten raw, cooked, or as part of a sauce, so there are plenty of ways for your father to include them in his diet.

10. Seasonal fruits and vegetables - It's no secret that fruits and vegetables are good for your health, but they're especially important for your father to eat. Fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and they're an essential part of a healthy diet.

Encourage your father to add these 10 surprising foods to his diet for a boost of nutrition. Adding some of these items to his diet would keep his digestion in check and provide him with the right nutrition he needs to improve his bone health and prevent him from osteoporosis which is very common in older age.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Jyothi Viswambharan, Ayurveda expert at NirogStreet, added to the list of surprising foods that your father should consume to be healthy:

1) Barley - is one of the most important cereal crops. Highly nutritious, its antioxidant properties help in reducing blood cholesterol and triglycerides. Very high insoluble fiber content effectively regulates blood sugar levels. Also boosts metabolism and reduces hunger ordeals in people.

2) Isabgol - In Ayurveda, Isabgol is used to treat problems associated with constipation and is popular as traditional medicine. Generally, Isabgol has overpowering, astringent, and cooling properties. It reduces the digestive tract's inflammation, alleviates constipation & hemorrhoids, and balances the three senses of humor Vata, Pitta & Kapha. Isabgol is rich in fiber as well.

3) Coconut – It is highly valued in ayurvedic treatments. Consuming coconut oil daily helps manage the Pachak Agni and reduces Ama in the body as it has deepan and pachan properties.

4) Honey - According to ayurvedic studies, honey has Kapha balancing properties that are beneficial for providing relief from chest congestion and balancing the body's kapha. Therefore, honey can balance the aggravated Vata and provides relief from cough.

5) Lemon - According to Ayurveda, lemon is effective against cold and flu as it helps to balance kapha dosha as it has ushna potency. It also helps to enhance immunity. Lemon is a rich source of vitamin C, citric acid, and essential oils.

6) Oats - They help to reduce and maintain blood sugar levels in the body when consumed regularly, preferably on a daily basis in little amounts. Regular consumption of oats provides several long term health benefits.

7) Mustard oil - It can help to prevent indigestion due to its ushna property. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to prevent heart diseases. Using mustard oil for cooking is highly recommended.

8) Soybean - Soybean is considered a valuable food as it has anti-aging properties that help in the regeneration of skin cells and prevent wrinkles and fine lines in the skin for a prolonged period. Soybean improves metabolism, which can be helpful in weight management and quick recovery of muscles.

9) Turmeric - As per Ayurveda, one can use turmeric as a supplement or add turmeric as a spice while cooking. It improves digestion and appetite due to its Deepan (appetizer) and Pachan (digestive) properties. And is a well-known antiseptic.

10) Olive oil – is known to balance blood pressure and manage rheumatoid arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory nature.