Panta bhat, upma & salan rated ‘Worst Foods of India’, Indian foodies react

Taste Atlas, an experiential online guide that rates traditional food from different regions, recently released an index rating the best and worst Indian foods of all time. As expected, mango lassi claimed the top spot. However household classics like panta bhat, upma, and salan featured on the ‘Worst Rated’ list. The comment section was filled with loyalists passionately defending their cultural favourites, and it's hard not to sympathise with their sentiments. Panta bhaath, upma and salan rated ‘Worst Foods Of India’

One popular Indian food influencer, Sahini Banerjee said, “So Panta Bhaath, Upma and Salan is worst rated? It’s odd because it seems like foods that are actually popular outside India, are the best rated, and the ones that aren’t popular outside India are “worse”… this is irresponsible because for people who claim to be “taste atlas” your rating seems to make no sense. Mango lassi? Do you have any idea what kind of dishes you have rated “worst”? The ones Indians have been eating for ages. This is disappointing, to say the least.”

The comment section of the Taste Atlas post

Another food blogger wrote, “A very carefully curated list of Indian foods by non Indians definitely. I have no idea what you guys were even thinking when you put Mirchi ka Salan on that list.”

Foodies defending their favourite Mirchi ka Salan

What's surprising is that panta bhat is already quite popular, having reached gained widespread recognition in the finale of MasterChef Australia's Season 13. "This is powerful food. The heart and soul of the dish is all about something as simple as rice and water and seasoning. You know, it is powerful with history, and it is powerful with flavour," said judge Melissa Leong after being presented with a bowl of panta bhat with aloo chokha paired with fried fish. The chef behind the cultural representation was Kishwar Chowdhury.

MasterChef Australia contestant Kishwar Chowdhury with her version of panta bhat

The wrath of the Indian audience with respect to this ruling was further expressed through this wise comment from an upma devotee.“People who hate Upma should really see a therapist,” said one user.

Upma is a beloved Indian breakfast

A few others supplemented this anger with a few spot-on one liners.“This list is trash," said one while another took a more educational approach saying, “Indian food is too advance for you..don't judge it.”

A few comments on the post of Worst Rated Indian Foods by Taste Atlas

According to popular sentiment, this list by Taste Atlas highlights the widespread misunderstanding surrounding the nuance of Indian cuisine, and labelling comfort foods as unappetising is something the guide cannot justify. Panta bhat, upma and salan are nationally beloved and a single list is not going to change that! What do you think about this list?