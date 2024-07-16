What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Say goodbye to boring roti sabzi with these cool rolls
Roti-sabzi can get boring for kids. Give better alternatives like roti rolls that will leave your children licking their fingers.
Roti sabzi is a go-to lunch option. This standard lunch is found in almost every tiffin box, every day. But this routine lunch becomes tedious for your kids with time. And kids are restless, as soon as the bell rings for lunch, children rush outside to play. Lunchtime means playtime to them. Sometimes roti-sabzi is a hassle, with little kids prioritising their playtime over sitting down to complete their roti-sabzi. Roti roll is a tastier alternative to the regular roti-sabzi that can keep up with your child’s hyperactive pace.
Aloo Frankie roll
(Recipe by Dassana Amit)
Ingredients
1 cup curd
½ tsp roasted cumin powder
¼ tsp red chili powder
¼ tsp chaat masala
¾ to 1 tbsp sugar or add as required for more sweetness
2 tsp chopped coriander leaves
½ tsp coriander powder
¼ tsp dry ginger powder or ¼ tsp minced ginger
2 tsp cornstarch (cornflour)
¼ tsp chaat masala powder
Salt as required.
Method
- Add 1 cup of curd to a bowl, and whisk it well till all the lumps of the curd are gone. When the curd has a smooth consistency, add ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder, ¼ teaspoon red chili powder, ¼ teaspoon chaat masala, ¾ to 1 tablespoon sugar or add as required for more sweetness, 2 teaspoons chopped coriander leaves. Mix everything well and set it aside in the refrigerator.
- Now for the veggies, grate carrots, and add chopped onions and salt in another bowl. Leave them and move on to make the potato tikki.
- Take three medium-sized potatoes and steam them well until they are fully cooked.
- As you prepare the potatoes, make a soft dough with 1 cup of wheat flour, oil, salt, and water. Cover it well and keep it aside.
- Now peel the boiled potatoes and grate them. To the grated potato mix add ½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder, ½ teaspoon coriander powder, ½ teaspoon cumin powder, ¼ teaspoon dry ginger powder or ¼ teaspoon minced ginger, 2 tablespoons cornstarch (cornflour), ¼ teaspoon chaat masala powder, and salt as required. Mix everything.
- Now make tikki or pattie balls from this mixture, and shallow-fry them. When the aloo tikkis turn golden brown, flip them over.
- Make rotis for the base. After everything is done, place two tikkis at the centre of the roti. On top of the tikkis, add the grated carrots and sliced onions. Top it up with chat masala. Wrap the rotis side together and secure it with a toothpick.
Mushroom roll
(Recipe by Sandhya Riyaz)
4 roti
2 tbsp butter
3btsp green chutney
10 mushrooms
½ cup thinly sliced onion
¼ cup grated carrots
1 cup shredded cabbage
¼ tsp ginger garlic paste
½ tsp red chilli powder
¼ tsp turmeric powder
¼ tsp coriander powder
½ tsp garam masala powder
3 tbsp curd
1tsp salt
Method
- Thinly slice onions, and capsicums, and chop mushrooms. Set aside the veggies.
- In another bowl, add the diced mushrooms, curd, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix everything well and let it sit for a minute until the mushroom turns black.
- Heat oil in a pan, and add ginger garlic paste. Saute until the pungent smell is gone. Add the prepared mushroom mixture and cook well on medium heat for about 10 minutes. After it’s done, turn off the heat and set it aside.
- Generously add butter to the chapati and spread the green chutney. Place the sliced veggies and mushroom mixture on it. Roll it tight and wrap the butter paper at the lower part.
Paneer roll
(Recipe by Dassana Amit)
Ingredients
½ tsp ginger-garlic paste
¼ tsp carom seeds
¼ tsp turmeric powder
½ tsp coriander powder
½ tsp cumin powder
½ tsp garam masala powder
½ tsp dry mango powder (amchur powder)
¼ tsp chaat masala powder
1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
Black salt
6tbsp hung curd
1 tsp lemon juice
200 grams of cubed paneer
½ cup coriander leaves
½ cup mint leaves
1 green chilli
1 to 2 small garlic cloves
1 onion
1 cabbage
3 carrots
3 capsicum
Method
- Take hung curd in a bowl and add ginger-garlic paste, ajwain, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, dry mango powder (amchur powder), chaat masala powder, Kashmiri red chili powder, and black salt. Mix everything with the hung curd. After it’s a fine paste, add one teaspoon of lemon juice and mix again. Now, add paneer to this mixture. Marinate it well and make sure every paneer cube is coated well with the mixture. Keep aside the marinated paneer cubes.
- In a blender add coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilli, chaat masala, cumin powder, ginger, and garlic for a green chutney paste. After grinding these dry ingredients for a bit, add hung curd, and blend until it’s a smooth paste of green chutney.
- Now for salad slice onions, shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and sliced capsicum. Add chaat masala, red chili powder, salt, and lemon juice to set it aside.
- Knead a dough and make well-cooked rotis.
- It’s time to cook the marinated paneer cubes and don’t overcook, otherwise, the soft texture of the paneer will go away.
- Now take a roti, and add the paneer chunks, topping it with the veggies. Since this will be for lunch, do not add too much green chutney to the roti’s base. Instead, pack it in a separate tiffin container to dip the roll in.
