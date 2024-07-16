What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Say goodbye to boring roti sabzi with these cool rolls

Roti sabzi is a go-to lunch option. This standard lunch is found in almost every tiffin box, every day. But this routine lunch becomes tedious for your kids with time. And kids are restless, as soon as the bell rings for lunch, children rush outside to play. Lunchtime means playtime to them. Sometimes roti-sabzi is a hassle, with little kids prioritising their playtime over sitting down to complete their roti-sabzi. Roti roll is a tastier alternative to the regular roti-sabzi that can keep up with your child’s hyperactive pace.

Rolls are fun and easier to have as school tiffins for kids, tastier and on-the-go.