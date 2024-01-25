Should we eat curd in winter? Benefits, side effects, right ways to consume

Many people skip consumption of curd or Dahi in winter believing it can increase risk of cold and cough. However, others continue to consume it in the form of raita, yoghurt and as dips. Ayurveda too prohibits curd in winter, especially at night as according to the ancient medicinal practice, it can increase mucus formation. Nutritionists, however, say there's no harm in having curd in winter, if it suits one's digestion as it is a storehouse of probiotics, calcium, phosphorous, potassium and other essential micronutrients. If you do not feel like having plain curd in winters, you can also add it to your curries, warm smoothies or have it as spiced lassi, say nutrition experts. (Also read | Curd cuisine: 3 irresistible dahi-based Indian curries you must try; recipes inside) If you enjoy curd and it suits your digestion, there's no strict reason to avoid it in winter," says Nutritionist Abhilasha V.(Freepik)

"Consuming curd in winter is generally fine. It's a good source of probiotics and nutrients. However, some people prefer warm foods in colder months for digestive comfort. If you enjoy curd and it suits your digestion, there's no strict reason to avoid it in winter," says Abhilasha V Chief Clinical Nutritionist & HOD- Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru.

"Remember to consider your personal preferences and dietary needs while incorporating curd into your winter meals. The versatility of curd allows for creative and nutritious additions to your diet during the colder months and there is no real need to avoid it," says Bharathi Kumar, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bangalore.

Elaborating on the benefits and ways to eat curd in winter, Kumar says: "Daily intake of curd ensures a happy and healthy gut throughout winter. Enriched with probiotics, curd enhances digestion and boosts immunity. Its calcium, B12, and phosphorus content contributes to bone health. Incorporate it into your routine by combining it with honey or fruit for a morning probiotic boost, adding it to warm dishes for creaminess, or by creating dips and raitas with roasted veggies. It can also be paired with pancakes, breads, or cakes. Additionally, curd can complement winter recipes such as soups, stews, and sauces, serving as a topping or ingredient for warm dishes and smoothies."

Benefits of eating curd in winter

Eating curd in winter can have both advantages and side effects, as per Abhilasha V.

1. Probiotics: Curd contains beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy gut. Maintaining good gut health is essential for overall well-being, and probiotics can help boost your immune system.

2. Nutrient-rich: Curd is a good source of calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients. These nutrients are important for bone health, muscle function, and overall body function.

3. Versatility: Curd can be consumed in various forms, such as plain yoghurt, flavoured yoghurt, or in dishes like raita. It can be a versatile and tasty addition to your winter diet.

4. Boosts immunity: The probiotics in curd may enhance the immune system, helping your body defend against infections and illnesses, which is particularly beneficial during the winter season when colds and flu are common.

5. Maintains digestive health: The probiotics in curd aid in maintaining a healthy balance of gut microflora, preventing issues like indigestion, bloating, and constipation.

6. Provides warmth: In traditional practices, consuming curd is believed to generate internal warmth in the body, which can be comforting during colder months.

7. Versatile for recipes: Curd is a versatile ingredient that can be used in various dishes, from warm soups and stews to comforting desserts. It adds a creamy texture and tangy flavour to both sweet and savoury preparations.

8. Supports weight management: The protein content in curd helps in promoting a feeling of fullness, potentially aiding in weight management by preventing overeating.

9. Maintains skin health: The nutrients in curd, including vitamin B12, may contribute to maintaining healthy skin during winter when skin tends to get dry. Applying curd topically can also provide nourishment to dry skin.

10. Beneficial in pregnancy: It is also a healthy addition to pregnant mother’s diet.

Remember to choose plain and unsweetened curd for maximum health benefits. Including curd as part of a balanced diet can contribute to overall well-being, especially during the winter season.

Side effects of eating curd in winter

1. Digestive comfort: Some people may find that consuming cold foods like curd in winter can be less comfortable for digestion. If you are sensitive to cold foods, you might prefer consuming curd at room temperature or incorporating it into warm dishes.

2. Preference for warm foods: During colder months, individuals often prefer warm foods to keep the body temperature balanced. Opting for warm soups, stews, or teas might be more appealing to some.

3. Personal tolerance: Each person's system reacts differently. If you notice any discomfort or digestive or respiratory issues after consuming curd in winter, you may want to moderate your intake or try different forms of preparation.

How to set curd in winters?

Setting curd in winter requires some adjustments due to the colder temperatures.

Nutritionist Abhilasha V shared a simple method to set curd perfectly during the winter months:

1. Use full-fat milk: Whole or full-fat milk tends to set curd better than skimmed or low-fat milk. The higher fat content provides a creamier texture.

2. Warm the milk: Heat the milk to a temperature just below boiling, around 180°F (82°C). This helps denature the proteins, aiding in curd formation.

3. Cooling temperature: Allow the milk to cool to a temperature of around 110-115°F (43-46°C). It should be warm to the touch but not scalding.

4. Curd starter: Add a small amount of previous curd or yogurt with active cultures to the warm milk. Use about 2-3 tablespoons of curd for every liter of milk.

5. Mix thoroughly: Stir the milk and curd mixture well to ensure even distribution of the starter culture.

6. Insulation: Place the container with the milk and starter in a warm, draft-free place. During winter, you may need to provide extra insulation. Wrap the container with a thick towel or place it in a warm spot in your kitchen.

7. Maintain warmth: Maintain a consistent warm environment for the curd to set. You can use a warm water bath or place the container near a heat source. Avoid moving the container once the curd-setting process begins.

8. Patience: Allow sufficient time for the curd to set. In colder temperatures, it might take longer than in warmer weather. Typically, it takes 6-8 hours, but you can check periodically for the desired thickness.

Remember, the key is to maintain a warm and stable environment for the curd-setting process. Adjustments may be needed based on your specific conditions.

Ways to consume curd in winter

Incorporating curd into your winter diet can be both delicious and nutritious. Here are some ways to add curd to your meals during the colder months, as per Abhilasha V.

1. Warm smoothies: Blend curd with seasonal fruits, a dash of honey, and spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for a comforting and nutritious warm smoothie.

2. Hot soups with curd: Add a dollop of curd to hot soups like tomato soup or lentil soup. It not only enhances the flavour but also introduces the benefits of probiotics to your meal.

3. Winter raita: Prepare raita with seasonal vegetables like carrots, beets, or bathua. The combination of curd and these veggies can be a refreshing and healthful side dish for winter meals.

4. Curd parfait: Layer curd with granola, nuts, and fruits to create a satisfying and warming parfait. This can serve as a hearty breakfast or a nutritious dessert.

5. Warm curd rice: Enjoy a comforting bowl of warm curd rice seasoned with spices like cumin and mustard seeds. It's a traditional dish that provides a balance of carbohydrates and probiotics.

6. Curd-based dips: Create creamy and flavourful dips by combining curd with herbs, garlic, and spices. Pair it with warm whole-grain bread or winter vegetables.

7. Spiced lassi: Prepare spiced lassi by blending curd with a pinch of turmeric, ginger, and a touch of honey. It's a warming and immune-boosting beverage.