Pet owners, beware: Veterinarian Dr Hansika Singh reveals the hidden indoor problem during monsoon

With homes staying shut for longer during the rainy season, the air indoors can trap more than just humidity. While pet owners often notice fur on furniture and floors, what many don't realise is that their furry companions may also be bringing in invisible allergens such as pollen, dust, mould spores and dander. According to Dr Hansika Singh, Veterinarian (B.V.Sc & A.H), seasonal transitions make it even more important to pay attention to grooming and indoor hygiene, not just for pets, but for the whole family. (Also read: Ticks in dogs during humid weather: Vet shares 5 tips to prevent infestation and tick-borne illness ) Regular grooming essential for pet health during monsoon season. (Freepik)

Why grooming matters during seasonal changes Emphasising the importance of regular grooming, Dr Singh said, "Regular grooming, including bathing and coat brushing, is especially important during the transition from dry weather to the pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons. It helps remove dirt, excess oils, loose hair and environmental allergens that can accumulate on the skin and coat."

She added, “Routine grooming practices such as daily combing and coat massaging also promote healthy skin circulation, prevent matting, and allow detection of ticks, fleas or skin issues.”

While brushing helps keep a pet's coat clean, Dr Singh noted that it cannot completely prevent allergens from entering the home. "An air purifier can support pet health by reducing airborne allergens such as pollen, dust, mould spores and dander within the home. Lower allergen exposure may help minimise skin irritation, particularly in pets prone to environmental sensitivities," she said.