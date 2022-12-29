Pet health: What to feed a dog with acid reflux

Acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), like humans can also affect dogs. It occurs when stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus, causing discomfort and irritation. Dogs with acid reflux may experience symptoms such as vomiting, regurgitation, and difficulty swallowing. (Also read: Is your dog suffering from acid reflux? Tips to treat the condition)

If your dog has acid reflux, it is important to work with a veterinarian to develop a treatment plan. This may include medications to reduce stomach acid production and/or promote healing of the esophagus, as well as lifestyle changes to help manage the condition. One important aspect of managing acid reflux in dogs is diet, as certain types of food and feeding habits can exacerbate the condition.

When it comes to feeding a dog with acid reflux, there are a few general guidelines to follow:

Choose a high-quality, easily digestible diet

Feeding your dog a diet made from high-quality, easily digestible ingredients can help reduce the risk of acid reflux. Look for a diet that is formulated for sensitive stomachs and contains minimal ingredients, as this can help reduce the risk of digestive issues.

Avoid foods that are high in fat

Fatty foods can be difficult to digest and may increase the risk of acid reflux. Avoid feeding your dog foods that are high in fat, such as fatty cuts of meat or high-fat treats.

Avoid foods that are high in acid

Foods that are high in acid, such as citrus fruits and tomatoes, can exacerbate acid reflux. Avoid feeding your dog these types of foods.

Consider small, frequent meals

Feeding your dog smaller meals more frequently throughout the day can help reduce the risk of acid reflux. This is because smaller meals are easier for the body to digest, which can help reduce the risk of acid reflux.

Do not feed your dog immediately before or after exercise

Exercise can increase the risk of acid reflux, so it is best to avoid feeding your dog immediately before or after exercise. There should be a gap of at least an hour after workout before you feed your dog.

Avoid feeding your dog from a raised bowl

Raised bowls can increase the risk of acid reflux, as they can cause the dog to swallow more air while eating. Instead, use a bowl that is at ground level to feed your dog.

Consult with your veterinarian

If you are unsure about what to feed your dog with acid reflux, it is important to consult with your veterinarian. They can recommend a specific diet or make specific recommendations based on your dog's individual needs.

It's important to work with your veterinarian to determine the best course of treatment for your dog's acid reflux. In some cases, medication would be required to help manage the condition.