This morning, have a protein-rich breakfast for these benefits

The morning breakfast should be power packed to fuel the body for the entire day ahead. Having a nutritious breakfast is mandatory to start the day right. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietitian Ridhima Khamersa, founder of Ridhima Khamersa Diet Clinic, said, “Breakfast is the first meal of the day and extremely rampant to kick start our metabolism. Eating a well-balanced meal complete in all macros keep us healthy and energetic for the day.” Here are some of the benefits of adding the right amount of protein to breakfast, explained the Dietitian. "Eating a well-balanced meal complete in all macros keep us healthy and energetic for the day," said Dietitian Ridhima Khamersa.(Unsplash)

Satiety and appetite regulation:

People who consume a protein rich breakfast have greater satiety and reduced calorie consumption in their subsequent meals. A high-protein breakfast raises the level of the appetite-regulating hormone peptide YY (PYY), which makes us feel satiated for a long time.

High energy levels and cognitive development:

Including a protein rich breakfast in the morning keeps your energy levels up in the morning and also improves cognitive function. A meal high in protein maintains a stable level of blood glucose levels and reduces the dips in energy levels as seen after consuming a high carbohydrate meal.

Better metabolic health:

When you consume a breakfast loaded with protein, it raises the body’s thermogenesis, the mechanism by which the body generates more heat and burns calories. This rise in the body’s metabolism aids in the body’s weight management too.

Muscular growth and recovery:

A protein loaded meal provides all the essential amino acids that are needed for muscular growth and recovery.

Reduction in cravings:

Eating a meal rich in protein makes is crave less sugary and fatty foods during the rest of the day. This happens due to regulation of blood glucose levels and increased satiety, reducing the chances of cravings.

Mood alleviation:

Protein rich foods contain amino acids that are the precursors of neurotransmitters such as dopamine or serotonin, having an important role in mood enhancement.

Heart health:

Having a protein rich meal has shown to reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) while raising the levels of HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol).

Healthy protein breakfast includes besan chilla, dal chilla, eggs, quinoa, hung curd sandwich, sprouts, beans and paneer sandwiches.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.