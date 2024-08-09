Blooming Bengaluru: Lalbagh Flower Show back for 78th Independence Day

The 216th edition of Lalbagh Botanical Gard’s bi-annual Flower Show is here in all it’s glory in the run-up to celebrate Independence Day. The theme this year is in honour of scientist, constitution architect, Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar. A floral model of the Parliament standing at 32 feet tall and 36 feet wide alongside a 12-foot-tall statue of Dr Ambedkar, greets the visitors as they enter the venue. The grand structure is made up of over 3 lakh roses and over 2 lakh chrysanthemums. A 12-foot-tall statue of Dr Ambedkar alongside a floral model of the Parliament at the Lalbagh Flower Show(Photo: Aayushi Parekh/HT)

Further in, one can witness the history and timeline of Dr Ambedkars contribution to the country. From a replica of his birthplace to his cremation spot, every detail of his life can be learnt here. The show has over 85 varieties of flowers on display, ranging from zinnias, petunias, marigolds, roses, cornflowers, impatiens, hill balsams, curcuma and more. Speaking to us about their experience on the visit, Manish N, an IT professional, shares, “I have visited the flower shows before at Lalbagh and I find myself coming back as I always learn a lot more. This year, the theme piqued my interest and it was very insightful. The decorations were beautiful and grand as always.”

According to reports, the flower show saw over 32,000 visitors on day one and is expected to see around 12 lakh visitors until the show ends on August 19. The show is also set to be a waste-free event, with initiatives such as BYOC (Bring your own container) and creating anti-littering awareness among attendees. Sneha G, a student from the city, shares, “This is my first time at the flower show, I’ve always heard a lot about it. It stands true to all the compliments! It’s very pretty and the number of flower varieties that one gets to see here is unbelievable.”

Catch It Live

What: Lalbagh Flower Show

Where: Glass House, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, Mavalli

On till: August 19

Timing: 7am to 7pm

Entry: ₹80 for adults and ₹30 for children on weekdays, ₹100 for adults and ₹30 for children on weekends.

Nearest Metro Station: Lalbagh on Green Line