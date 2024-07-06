Independence Day flower show at Bengaluru's Lalbagh to honour Dr BR Ambedkar: Report

The Lalbagh Independence Day flower show is set to open its gates on August 8 and will run until August 19 this year. Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil at a Flower Show in Bengaluru's Lalbagh.

This will be the 216th edition of the famous flower show, and the Horticulture Department has chosen to honour the life and accomplishments of Dr B R Ambedkar as this year's central theme, the Deccan Herald reported.

M Jagadeesh, the Joint Director of Lalbagh Botanical Garden, spoke to reporters and said that preparations for the event are already underway, with the final thematic concept expected to be finalized within the next 10 days.

"We have decided that the flower show will pay a floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. However, we are yet to finalise the concept and work out the finer details. We are consulting experts and researchers to explore the best ways to portray his life and achievements,” Jagadeesh said, as quoted by the publication.

The department has initiated discussions with scholars and researchers and intends to engage with at least 50 additional experts in the upcoming days to ensure a comprehensive representation of Dr Ambedkar's legacy, the report said.

In an innovative move, the organizers plan to install approximately eight screens throughout the garden to showcase videos portraying various milestones in Ambedkar's life journey and his impactful speeches.

"At the glasshouse, we plan to create displays that portray his life journey from childhood to his later years, like a 'jeevana darshana'," Jagadeesh further stated.

The Lalbagh Botanical Garden had hosted its last Independence Day flower show with a ‘Vidhana Soudha’ theme, the main legislative building in the state capital, and Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who played a key role in building it.