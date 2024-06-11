Bengaluru public park timings extended for two more hours, says DK Shivakumar: Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday announced the extension of park timings across Bengaluru. As many as 1,200 public parks in the bustling tech hub will now remain open for the public between 5 am and 10 pm, the DCM said at a press conference in the city, Moneycontrol reported. As many as 1,200 public parks in Bengaluru will now remain open for the public between 5 am and 10 pm. (Representative image)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: BBMP extends timings of public parks

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Earlier, parks would remain open to the public from 5 am to 8 pm every day, except between 10 am to 1:30 pm when maintenance work is carried out.

ALSO READ | Activists protest proposed Karnataka HC annex in Bengaluru's ‘lung space’ Cubbon Park

This move allows citizens to enjoy lush green spaces for leisure and exercise for extended timings. The decision to extend park timings comes as part of the state government's broader efforts to improve urban amenities and cater to the evolving needs of Bengaluru's residents.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden bans digital cameras

It also comes in the backdrop of an intense heatwave, wherein the “Garden city” saw unprecedented temperatures before the onset of rainfall. This was the time when several outdoor workers and other residents craved to seek refuge from the atypical scorching heat under the shade of trees.

Apart from issues on infrastructure, the DCM, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio along with irrigation, is also in the midst of finalising several decisions on the city's civic body polls, which are long overdue. In a recent meeting with Congress legislators, he is also said to have discussed initiatives for ‘Brand Bengaluru’.