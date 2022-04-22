Bengaluru's Lalbagh bans digital cameras
In addition to banning private shoots, the Lalbagh Botanical Garden has now banned the use of all digital cameras inside its premises, citing reasons such as disturbance caused by the clicks and flashes to birds and bees. Shooting of films and documentaries is already banned in Bengaluru's iconic parks - Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.
Authorities reportedly said that there are multiple beehives within the park and the decision comes in the best interest of the public as there have been multiple instances of bee attacks in the park previously. A seven-year-old girl was reportedly killed in 2015 after she was attacked by a swarm of bees when she was watching a flower show with her parents. In another bee attack in 2016, two people in a group of four were critically injured.
The Bangalore Mirror quoted a senior official from the Horticulture Department as saying that the department planned to ban digital cameras altogether for a long time as they were both creating a distraction to the fauna and a nuisance for other visitors. Reports added that several visitors had even complained that professional cameras used for pre-wedding photoshoots or baby showers in the park were causing trouble and disturbance to them.
With more and more complaints pouring in, the park authorities displayed warning signs all over the area. This was to ensure that the new rules be implemented and followed by all public visiting the park. Security personnel have reportedly been stationed at all four gates and have been given strict instructions to check whether visitors are carrying digital cameras. According to reports, visitors still continued to sneak the digital cameras into the park even after the ban, in which case, they were slapped with fines of Rs. 500.
Park authorities have however made exceptions for special cases like research and professional photo and video shoots, wherein prior permission in writing will allow them to shoot in the park with digital cameras.
-
2 dozen taken ill after having deworming tablets at Bihar school
About two dozen children complained of uneasiness after being administered deworming tablets at a school in Bihar's Munger on Friday, an official said and added they are out of danger. Munger district magistrate Navin Kumar said that some of the children were given treatment at the school while a few were rushed to a primary health centre. Some 300 children were administered the tablets as part of a campaign in schools.
-
No arrest warrants against loan defaulter farmers: Punjab FM
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday directed cooperative banks not to issue arrest warrants against any farmer for non-payment of loan. Also read: Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a 'rubber doll', Sidhu praises Punjab CM Cheema ordered an immediate stop to issuance of warrants against loan defaulter farmers. The finance minister's statement came after arrest warrants were issued by cooperative banks to farmers for defaulting on their loans.
-
Karnataka Home Minister: Many 'unseen hands' behind Hubballi violence
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice. He also said that the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations including imposing a ban on them. Speaking to reporters here, he said, there will be a thorough inquiry as there are many unseen hands involved.
-
'Everyone should abide by law': Karnataka CM on loudspeaker row
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that instructions have been issued for resolving the loudspeaker row 'harmoniously'. This comes in the wake of recent development in Maharashtra where few days back Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques across Maharashtra. "If loudspeakers were not removed, MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa and bhajans daily at 5 am," Thackeray warned.
-
Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber doll’, Sidhu praises Punjab CM
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday praised the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his younger brother and an honest man. Sidhu said he will support Mann if he fights against mafia. The Congress leader had said that the Grand Old Party lost the Punjab elections because of 'mafia raj' and now needed to reinvent itself.
