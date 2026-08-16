CJP volunteer father dies, son blames Bengal BJP workers; 3 held, says Adhikari

Sk Muhammad Mafik, the deceased, and his son, CJP volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez (25), were allegedly assaulted on Thursday after Hafeez raised concerns about a primary school at Karisunda in the Indus community development block as part of the CJP’s nationwide ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign that aimed at improving government schools.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday alleged that the father of one of its activists from the Indus area of West Bengal’s Bakura district died on Saturday at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital after being assaulted by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

How has the CJP responded to the assault and death of Mafik?

How has the CJP responded to the assault and death of Mafik?

“Abdul went to inspect the govt school in Bengal where he once studied. He lost his father after they were attacked by goons (allegedly from BJP) for speaking up about the poor condition of govt schools. It makes my blood boil that people are being murdered simply for demanding better schools,” Dipke wrote on X.

“CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father’s death. A CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice. And to the hatemongers who think they can silence us through violence: we are not going to back off. Attack our members, threaten us, try to intimidate us, we will only fight harder,” Dipke added.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari reacted within hours and said that police arrested three of the five persons named in the first information report (FIR) and that the hunt was on for the remaining two.

“I am also the home minister. It is our duty to maintain law and order. Three of the five accused persons have been arrested. But the complaint did not refer to these people as BJP workers. The complaint said they were unknown individuals,” Adhikari said at a press conference.

“The police are looking for the two suspects named in the complaint. Besides those named in the FIR, five more people have been detained for interrogation,” Adhikari said.

Abdul on Thursday posted a video where he alleged that some BJP workers went to his home and assaulted him and his father hours after he visited the primary school to conduct a survey.

He also alleged that the BJP workers told him to record a video apologising for raising concern about the school’s condition and wanted him to say in the video that he was working under instruction from outsiders. He said he refused to comply.

“It is possible that I became a target because I took part in the agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi,” he said.

State urban development minister Agnimitra Paul said nobody involved in the deadly assault would be spared.

“There are millions of BJP workers across India. It is not possible for our party to rectify the character of each and every worker. But we are not Trinamool Congress. We will arrest every person responsible for the man’s death. Working for BJP doesn’t give anyone the right to even hurl a shoe at someone,” Paul said.