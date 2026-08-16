DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026: Over half of 1,218 flats booked on Day 1; 1-BHKs sold out

The DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 received a strong response on the first day of bookings, with 661 of the 1,218 ready-to-move flats, more than half of the inventory, booked within hours, according to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The 1-BHK units priced at ₹33.4 lakh emerged as the most sought-after category and were completely sold out within hours, DDA officials said.



Of the 661 flats booked on the first day, 383 were 1-BHK units, 198 were 2-BHKs, and 80 were 3-BHKs, they said.



Launched under the guidance of Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the scheme was opened on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day on a first come, first serve basis.



The scheme offers ready-to-move homes in Narela at a flat 25% discount. It is aimed at serving and retired government employees as well as working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors. The DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 saw 661 of 1,218 flats booked on the first day, including 383 1-BHKs, 198 2-BHKs and 80 3-BHKs. (DDA)

“Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 witnessed an overwhelming response from homebuyers on the very first day of booking, with more than 50% (661 flats) of the 1,218 flats on offer booked on Day 1. The response has been particularly overwhelming in the 1-BHK category, highlighting the strong preference for affordable housing among homebuyers and working professionals,” DDA said in a statement on Aug 16.

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The scheme covers 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela. The price of 1-BHKs of around 655–660 sq ft starts at ₹33.40 lakh, while 2-BHKs of up to about 1,362–1,507 sq ft start at ₹75.55 lakh. The 3-BHKs, measuring up to nearly 1,768–1,978 sq ft, start at ₹1.065 crore after the 25% discount.

The strong first-day response points to continued demand for relatively affordable, ready-to-move housing in Delhi, particularly among working professionals and homebuyers seeking lower-priced options, they said.

“The strong response reflects growing demand for DDA housing in Narela and the confidence of homebuyers in DDA's affordable, ready-to-move housing initiatives,” DDA said.

Why Narela? The housing complex is located around 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station and 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station. It is also around 500 metres from UER-I, 1.1 km from GT Karnal Road and 6.15 km from UER-II. Other nearby infrastructure includes the Narela Sports Complex, the upcoming Education Hub and the proposed Integrated Sports Stadium. The complex is surrounded by green areas and overlooks Mamurpur Forest, according to the DDA.

Other features The flats are being offered on a freehold basis, with no restriction on applicants already owning another property. Buyers can also amalgamate adjoining flats into a larger unit, subject to DDA norms and approvals. The entire registration and booking process is conducted online through the DDA Awaas Portal.

When did the scheme open? Registration for the scheme opened on July 24, 2026, while bookings began on August 15, 2026, on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, DDA sold 1,284 flats, generating more than ₹1,020 crore in revenue. Narela accounted for 1,153 flats, or nearly 90% of these sales, according to the authority.

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