Real estate sector requires ₹50 lakh crore capital by 2030; affordable housing remains underfunded
India’s real estate sector will require nearly ₹50 lakh cr in capital over the next decade, with affordable housing, data centres, and GCCs driving investments
India’s real estate sector is expected to require nearly ₹50 lakh crore in capital over the next decade to support its expansion into a $1 trillion market by 2030, with the potential to grow further into a $5–7 trillion sector by 2047, a report titled ‘Powering the Next Decade: India’s Real Estate Finance Transformation Story’ by Anarock Capital has said.
The report notes that the financing ecosystem remains increasingly concentrated around higher-margin projects, while affordable housing, despite delivering the highest social returns, continues to remain outside the focus of formal capital. Institutional funding is still largely directed towards top cities and large developers, leaving affordable housing underserved, it noted.
According to the report, India’s affordable housing challenge is no longer driven by demand constraints, but by structural issues in capital allocation and financing architecture. It adds that the next phase of growth in the real estate sector will depend less on raising fresh capital and more on widening access to capital across segments.
Emerging asset classes such as data centres, logistics and industrial parks, along with GCC-led office developments, are also expected to require significant long-term investment support, it noted.
The report captures significant transformation in real estate finance in decades, from a fragmented, NBFC-dominated ecosystem into a more institutional, transparent, regulated, and diversified capital market. Banks drive the transformation, including Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), private credit, and government-backed initiatives.
“India’s real estate sector no longer faces a shortage of capital. The real challenge is whether this capital can reach beyond the top developers and major metros to fund affordable housing, smaller developers, and emerging Tier II and Tier III cities,” said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, ANAROCK Capital.
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Affordable housing - Biggest funding gap
Despite increasing institutional participation, capital remains concentrated with established developers in the top metropolitan markets. This leaves a critical affordable housing gap, where India is estimated to require 25 million additional units by 2030.
“Despite strong demand, affordable housing remains underfunded and requires dedicated capital structures. There is an urban housing shortage of roughly 10 million units, and at least 25 million affordable homes are needed by 2030. Yet affordable housing supply has sharply declined - homes priced below ₹40 lakh accounted for just 10% of new launches in Q1 2026, down from 26% in 2021. At the same time, premium housing has surged, with homes priced above ₹1.5 crore making up 53% of new launches,” said Vishal Srivastava, head, corporate finance, managing director, Anarock Capital.
"India’s affordable housing problem is no longer a demand issue, but a structural capital allocation and financing architecture challenge," says Srivastava. "The report emphasises that India’s next phase of real estate growth will depend not on raising more capital, but on broadening access to capital."
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The report further notes that a series of structural reforms, including RERA, GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), REIT regulations and tighter RBI norms, have fundamentally changed how real estate is financed in India.
The report also highlights the untapped REIT opportunity in the country. Currently, only 198 mn sf (~37%) of India’s 520 mn sf REIT-worthy office stock is listed.
The report identifies data centres, logistics, industrial real estate, and GCC-led office developments as the next major recipients of long-term capital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More