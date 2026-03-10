Bengaluru housing prices rise 63% since 2022; Sarjapur–Attibele corridor up 71%

Across Bengaluru, nearly 2.49 lakh homes were launched and about 2.41 lakh sold between 2022 and 2025. Average housing prices rose 63% during the same period, driven by the city’s tech-led expansion and a fresh wave of infrastructure development, an analysis by Anarock said. Between 2022 and 2025, Bengaluru saw 2.49 lakh homes launched and 2.41 lakh sold, while average housing prices rose 63%, driven by tech growth and new infrastructure, according to ANAROCK Group. (Picture for representational purposes) (Pexels )

In South-Eastern Bengaluru’s Sarjapur–Attibele corridor, average home prices increased 71% between 2022 and 2025, rising from about ₹4,568 per sq ft in 2022 to ₹7,800 per sq ft by the end of 2025, according to a report by Anarock Group. The report added that prices could rise another 25% between 2025 and 2028, reaching nearly ₹9,730 per sq ft.

“Backed by the city’s tech-led expansion and a fresh wave of infrastructure development, the stretch is gradually shedding its image as a peripheral connector. The belt from Sarjapur Police Station to the Attibele junction is increasingly being seen as a micro market with strong long-term potential,” Anarock said.

The corridor has also seen strong supply activity, with around 17,100 housing units launched between 2022 and 2025, including over 7,530 units in 2022 alone, according to Anarock data.



Across Bengaluru, nearly 2.49 lakh homes were launched and about 2.41 lakh sold between 2022 and 2025, while average housing prices in the city rose 63% during the same period, according to Anarock Research.

“Within this broader momentum, Sarjapur–Attibele benefits from its location on State Highway 35, offering seamless access to major employment hubs such as Electronic City, Whitefield, the Outer Ring Road, and Sarjapur Road,” the report said.

The Sarjapur–Attibele corridor lies along State Highway 35, providing access to major technology and employment hubs, including Electronic City, Whitefield, the Outer Ring Road, and Sarjapur. Connectivity to NH 44, NICE Road, and key routes through Dommasandra and Chandapura has made daily travel far more manageable for professionals working across the city’s tech and industrial clusters, the report said.



According to Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory at Anarock, the corridor’s appeal stems from its location between two strong economic zones.

“A key factor behind the corridor’s growing appeal is its placement between two strong economic zones: Bengaluru’s IT-ITeS hub and the manufacturing ecosystem around Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Attibele and Bommasandra have evolved into important bases for manufacturing, logistics and warehousing. At the same time, tech parks in Electronic City, Sarjapur Road and the Inner Ring Road belt continue to attract global occupiers.”

“As established industrial hubs move towards saturation, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s planned 647-acre industrial park between Sarjapur and Attibele is set to unlock fresh land supply and employment opportunities,” he said.

“Key upcoming projects such as the Satellite Town Ring Road, the Peripheral Ring Road, and the 23-km Namma Metro extension towards Bommasandra, Attibele and Hosur are expected to improve connectivity and decongest traffic across the southern arc substantially. In addition, a proposed greenfield airport near Hosur, just 20–30 km away, is further poised to strengthen regional linkages,” the report said.