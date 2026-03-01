AI-led job concerns or price fatigue? Why some Bengaluru techies are hitting the pause button on property investment

Caution is spreading across Bengaluru’s housing market as tech professionals rethink large home purchases. Following the 2021–23 buying boom, decisions have turned more cautious amid layoff concerns, AI-driven restructuring, stagnant prices and rising EMIs. While some buyers are steering clear of large loans and long tenures, others are choosing ₹75–85 lakh homes with EMIs only marginally higher than rent, favouring affordability over luxury amenities. Bengaluru real estate: AI layoff fears, high EMIs and stagnant prices prompt tech professionals to delay homebuying, replacing post-pandemic FOMO with caution. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Souptik Datta )

One Bengaluru professional recently shared on Reddit that he booked a flat worth ₹2.5 crore, with registration and interiors expected to push the total outlay close to ₹3 crore. The plan involved taking a ₹2 crore home loan.

“However, soon after booking, anxiety set in. What if my wife or I lose our jobs? How will we service the EMIs?” he wrote, describing worst-case scenarios of layoffs and career breaks. Despite having savings that could cover 6–12 months of expenses, he ultimately cancelled the booking and chose to continue renting. “Peace,” he concluded, signalling relief over ownership.

Another tech worker said he had decided to exit one or two investment properties in Bengaluru, accepting slightly lower annual returns to reduce exposure. The IT industry, he noted, remains in an “uncertain zone” due to overhiring during Covid, shrinking global margins and structural shifts linked to AI.

One buyer who initially backed out of a larger purchase eventually opted for a more modest home priced at ₹75–85 lakh, keeping the EMI just ₹10,000 above the prevailing rent. “I don’t need amenities,” he said, explaining that a lower loan commitment made ownership feel sustainable.

Some pointed to pricing dynamics. After a sharp appreciation between 2021 and 2023, many Bengaluru micro-markets have seen slower growth. With several projects slated for possession in 2028, buyers are questioning the logic of paying EMIs on under-construction homes they cannot yet occupy.



Also Read: Housing society swimming pools: Should you pay a premium for an amenity that you might never use?

Risk management over fear of missing out Redditors warned against stretching finances based on peak income assumptions.

“ Locking into a 20-year EMI feels very different when tech salaries and roles are less predictable than they were 2–3 years ago,” one of the Redditors wrote.

“Incentives like bikes, stamp-duty waivers or assured returns usually appear when absorption slows; developers rarely erode margins unless demand softens. So the hesitation you’re noticing is real. What’s changed vs 2021–23 is psychology: people still want to buy, but they want optionality (liquidity, mobility, career flexibility) more. That naturally pushes decisions out by 6–18 months rather than cancelling them entirely,” he said.



Also Read: ‘What if I’m fired tomorrow?’ Techies grapple with rising home loan EMIs and mounting lifestyle costs amid job layoffs

How do AI disruptions and layoffs impact Bengaluru real estate? Real estate experts say Bengaluru’s residential market remains deeply linked to the technology industry, which continues to undergo structural shifts. Over the past year, several tech companies have announced workforce reductions as part of cost rationalisation and operational restructuring. At the same time, rapid advances in automation and artificial intelligence are changing hiring patterns, with companies prioritising specialised skills while slowing recruitment for conventional IT roles.

According to data from Vestian Research, the IT-ITeS sector accounted for nearly 40% of total office leasing in Bengaluru, underscoring the city’s economic reliance on technology-driven businesses. Industry experts warn that sustained layoffs or prolonged hiring slowdowns among global tech firms could dampen home-buying sentiment and soften rental demand, particularly in micro-markets dominated by tech employees.

Despite these headwinds, some of the experts argue that the sharp rise in Bengaluru’s home prices after the pandemic was not purely speculative. Sunil Pareek, Executive Director at Assetz, said the surge followed an extended period of subdued growth. Between 2014 and 2020, residential prices increased by only about 3–3.5% annually, even as incomes rose and buyer aspirations strengthened.

Looking ahead, Pareek expects moderation rather than reversal. While the rapid appreciation seen in the last three to four years is unlikely to persist, he does not foresee a sharp downturn. Instead, he anticipates a transition toward steadier, more measured growth as the housing market aligns with evolving employment dynamics in the tech sector.