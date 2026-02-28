‘What if I’m fired tomorrow?’ Techies grapple with rising home loan EMIs and mounting lifestyle costs amid job layoffs

Fears of AI-driven job cuts have left software engineers asking, “What if I’m fired tomorrow?” A discussion on X highlighted growing unease among tech professionals over the lifestyles they’ve built around their salaries, buying expensive flats and managing rising home loan EMIs amid layoffs and slowing tech hiring. Experts say the bigger risk isn’t just job loss, but the high fixed costs tied to steady incomes, with some professionals servicing EMIs exceeding ₹1 lakh per month for metro-city apartments. Fears of AI-led layoffs have left software engineers worried about sustaining high-EMI lifestyles. With tech hiring slowing, experts warn that ₹1 lakh-plus monthly home loans pose a bigger risk than job loss itself. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash )

The post described a “silent tension in the air,” with many engineers worrying, “What if I’m fired tomorrow?” While layoffs and hiring freezes are visible, the X post suggested the deeper vulnerability lies in long-tenure home loans, personal EMIs and high monthly burn rates that assume uninterrupted income growth.

“Right now, a lot of software engineers are not sleeping peacefully. There’s this silent tension in the air… nobody says it loudly, but everyone is thinking the same thing, What if I’m fired tomorrow?” Akshay Saini, a YouTuber and teacher, wrote.

“But what actually worries me more is not the layoffs. It’s the lifestyle we have built around our salaries. Buying overly expensive flats in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurgaon. Home loans run for 20–25 years. Car loans and even personal loans,” the post said.



‘If salary stops, runway is just 6–8 months’ Several users agreed, saying the math of 20–25 year home loans in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Gurugram looks different in a volatile job market.

One user said they saw peers “buying flats with ₹1 lakh+ monthly EMI, assuming the money is gonna keep coming always.” The pressure, they added, eventually led them to relocate from Bengaluru to a tier-3 town while retaining a remote job. “Six months of runway in Bangalore is 24 months of runway here,” the user wrote, claiming expenses fell by nearly 60% and financial stress was reduced significantly.

Others pointed to cases where professionals allegedly had to sell their flats after being laid off. “No point of waiting till helplessness and making that decision,” one user commented, arguing that relocating to tier-2 or tier-3 towns can be a more “mathematically logical” option for those who can work remotely.

One user noted that “the money management problem is common in a salaried person’s life,” adding that earlier generations managed on salaries because lifestyles were simpler. Today, higher consumption, expensive schooling, travel, and urban living costs have increased fixed obligations, even as salary growth has not kept pace.

Some comments also turned the spotlight on property prices themselves. “The real estate sector is so highly hyped up, especially in metro cities, that many people can’t afford it without housing loans,” one user wrote, suggesting that leverage has become a structural necessity rather than a choice for urban homebuyers.

‘Unlike discretionary spending, home loan EMIs cannot simply be paused’ Suresh Sadopan, a financial expert, said that layoffs should not automatically be treated as permanent income loss, but borrowers must realistically assess how long it may take to secure a new job.

“It is not that a layoff is absolute. Many professionals will find a job in one or two months,” he said. “But if it takes longer than expected, sustaining a high EMI becomes extremely difficult.”

Sadopan pointed out that, unlike discretionary spending, home loan EMIs cannot simply be paused. “You cannot defer EMIs at will. If you default, banks will come down heavily, and the financial damage can be far greater than people anticipate,” he said. In prolonged income disruptions, borrowers may have to rely on personal savings, financial support from family or friends, or liquidate other assets to keep repayments on track.

“In worst-case scenarios, some may be forced to sell the property. Often, that process involves coordination with the builder or lender, and it may not always be smooth,” he said.

He advised prospective buyers to reconsider purchases during uncertain job cycles. “People say it’s a ‘very good deal’. But if you are not able to service the loan, how is it a good deal? Sometimes the best decision is to defer buying until the employment outlook stabilises,” Sadopan said.

Higher down payment for home loans, stronger contingency buffer According to Sadopan, the structure of the home loan matters as much as income level. He recommends keeping leverage conservative. “As much as possible, put down payment from your own pocket. A 40–50% down payment is ideal. The lower the borrowing, the lower the stress,” he said.

He emphasised that salary alone should not determine eligibility. “If someone earns ₹2 lakh a month, it depends on their expense profile. If family expenses are ₹60,000–70,000, servicing a loan is manageable. But if lifestyle costs are very high, even that salary may not be enough,” he explained.

The key, he said, is building a contingency plan. “You should have financial buffers to service the loan even if your job goes. It is not just about how much you earn, but how much you spend and how prepared you are for disruptions,” Sadopan said.

In a volatile hiring environment, he concluded, prudent borrowing and disciplined expense management are more critical than chasing headline property deals.

