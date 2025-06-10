Amazon leases over 1 million sq ft of office space in north Bengaluru for 6.1 crore monthly rent

Amazon Development Centre India and Amazon Seller Services has leased over 1 million square feet of office space in north Bengaluru at a monthly rent of ₹6.1 crore, according to documents reviewed by data analytics firm Propstack. Real estate experts say that this deal could spur further demand in the area. Amazon Development Centre India and Amazon Seller Services has leased over 1 million square feet of office space in north Bengaluru at a monthly rent of ₹ 6.1 crore. (Representational Image)(REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa)

The office space is located in Kattigenahalli, about a 25-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport. Amazon has leased the entire building, which comprises 11 floors and can house more than 6000-7000 employees, people aware of the transaction told HT.com.

According to the lease documents, the rental agreement commenced on October 9, 2024, and is valid for a period of 10 years. Amazon is paying ₹62.04 per sq ft for a carpet area of 7.14 lakh sq ft and a chargeable area of 9.86 lakh sq ft.

The lease includes a rent escalation clause of 15% after every three years. The deal, signed with Sattva Horizon Private Limited, includes no upfront deposit.

Email queries have been sent to Amazon, and if a response is received, the copy will be updated. Sattva Group declined to comment on the transaction.

Real estate experts point out that the Amazon transaction may drive real estate demand in the area.

Prime location with strong infrastructure

The leased property is situated on Airport Road, a well-connected corridor with robust infrastructure. Kattigenahalli, the specific micro-market, is already a developed residential and commercial hub with high rental demand. Currently, a 2BHK apartment in the area rents for ₹20,000– ₹25,000 per month, with annual rental appreciation averaging 10–15%. New residential projects in the area offer 2BHK units priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore.

Investment potential

From an investment perspective, residential properties in the area yield 3–4% annually, supported by proximity to reputed educational institutions and the Yelahanka Air Force Base. On the commercial front, returns are even stronger, with an annual ROI of around 6%. Ground-floor commercial spaces command rents of ₹80– ₹100 per sq ft.

Previous transactions in Bengaluru

Last November, Amazon Development Centre India Private Limited renewed its lease for 6.76 lakh square feet of office space in the Taurus 3 facility of Constellation Business Park in Bengaluru for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹4.92 crore.

The deal, which was registered on October 18, 2024, named Bagmane Developers Private Limited and an individual named B N Neetish Purushottama as the lessors. It involved a stamp duty of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fee of ₹56.04 lakh, a copy of the lease deed showed.