Amazon leases 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft in Powai at a rental of ₹3.57 crore per month
Mumbai: One of the largest rental deals in the city this year was sealed when Amazon Data Services India leased a 2.39 lakh sq ft land parcel in Powai for ₹3.57 crore per month. The lease for the land, which is owned by Larsen and Toubro, is for 21 years and six months, with a lock-in period of 15 years.
This deal marks a major boost for the post-pandemic real estate market, especially for commercial office spaces, which had seen a significant drop in demand driven by Work-From-Home set-ups.
Amazon plans to build a data centre on the premises, according to the documents. The deposit paid for the land lease is ₹99 crore. According to registration documents provided by Propstack, the deal was signed in June this year. A stamp duty of ₹5.64 crore was paid for the registration. Of the total lease tenure of over 21 years, 24 months is rent free. The rental will also see an escalation as time passes. Amazon and L&T did not respond to an email seeking their response on the deal.
Another big-ticket commercial lease was signed in June, when a commercial unit in Ruby Building, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar was bought by pharma giant Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd for ₹75.7 crore.
The sellers are The Ruby Mills Ltd and Mindset Estate Pvt Ltd, as per the documents provided by Zapkey.com. The area of the office space is 14,737 sq ft and along with the office, the new owners will also have access to 10 car parks in the building.
These commercial deals are significant indicators that commercial realty is slowly picking up. Pankaj Kapoor, MD, Liases Foras, a real estate research firm, said, “Due to the stress in commercial office sector, lucrative deals at discounted price are available.”
Earlier big ticket deals
In July 2020, just after the pandemic hit, Morgan Stanley had concluded negotiations and reached a deal to lease up to 1.1 million sq ft office space for 9.5 years from Oberoi Realty in Commerz III, Goregaon. This year too Morgan Stanley leased an additional 3.35 lakh sq ft, according to reports. The total rent is nearly ₹2,000 crore for the entire tenure of 9.5 years.
In July 2020, Godrej Fund Management leased 2 lakh sq ft office space to A.P. Moller – Maersk’s business units in Mumbai. The space is located in Godrej Two, Vikhroli. The lease amount was ₹13.09 crore.
Kedar Dighe booked for criminal intimidation
The N M Joshi Marg police in Central Mumbai registered a case against Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe (42), who was recently appointed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the new Thane district chief of Sena. Dighe has been booked under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation). “We have registered a case against Kedar Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor,” a senior police officer said.
Nine-year-old boy drowns in pit beside Dwarka expressway
A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water-filled pit created by construction work on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday. Rishabh slipper and clothes were discovered near the pit by his parents. According to primary investigation, Rishabh reached the spot with a few friends to bathe in the pit at around 6pm on Monday. Rishabh's mother returned home at around 7pm and was surprised to not find him home.
Pune civic chief to meet mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has arranged a meeting with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals at PMC headquarters on August 8. The civic administration plans Ganeshotsav with mandal representatives ahead of the festival every year. As the 10-day festival is being celebrated without Covid restrictions after two years, PMC will coordinate with mandals to organise the festival.
Pune next to Gadchiroli with 333 schools not having drinking water
Pune district has as many as 333 schools without a running water connection on their premises, as per data released by the state water supply and sanitation department on Tuesday to highlight the status of the Jal Jeevan mission. 641 schools in Pune district also do not have the facility of running water in toilets causing inconvenience and hygiene issues for the students.
Ghaziabad cops to issue challans to two-wheelers for entering Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Ghaziabad traffic police is likely to start issuing challans to two and three-wheelers for entering expressway lanes of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, officials informed. Police have asked for online data from the National Highways Authority of India, data linking may be established within a week, authority sources said. The DME has three inside lanes on each side designated as expressway lanes where entry of entry of two and three-wheelers are not allowed.
