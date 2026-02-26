'Show me a site in Jayanagar for ₹5,000, I’ll buy': X post on Bengaluru property prices triggers backlash from locals

An X post listing prevailing residential property rates across Bengaluru triggered sharp pushback from homebuyers and local residents, many of whom called the numbers “detached from ground reality.” An X post on Bengaluru home prices drew sharp backlash, with buyers calling the figures detached from ground reality. (Representational Image) (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

In the post, equity investor Pratham Khanna pegged Jayanagar at ₹5,495 per sq ft, HSR Layout at ₹7,757 per sq ft, Basavanagudi at ₹8,984 per sq ft and Yeshwanthpur at ₹16,270 per sq ft, among other micro-markets. The list quickly went viral.

‘Show me a site at that price, I’ll buy today’ The sharpest reactions were reserved for the quoted rates in established South Bengaluru neighbourhoods such as Jayanagar and Basavanagudi.

“Jayanagar for ₹5,500 per sq ft? Maybe in some parallel universe,” one user wrote, adding that residential land in the area typically trades between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000 per sq ft, and even higher for commercial plots. Another X user claimed the government guidance value itself is around ₹18,000 per sq ft, far above the figure mentioned in the post.

Several users said they would buy if prices in Jayanagar were actually that low. “Tell me a site in Jayanagar for ₹5,000 per sq ft. I will buy right now,” one wrote. Another added sarcastically, “Do me a favour, find me a house in Basavanagudi at ₹9,500 per sq ft. You can keep the change.”

HSR Layout’s pricing also drew disbelief. One X user said, “HSR is running at ₹30,000–40,000 per sq ft for land, for your information,” rejecting the ₹7,757 figure outright.

Even Electronics City, listed above Koramangala in per sq ft terms, was questioned. “Electronic City is more expensive than Koramangala? Hilarious,” one user wrote, suggesting the ranking lacked local context.



‘Is Electronic City more expensive than Koramangala?’ Beyond the sarcasm, several users argued that the post highlighted a deeper gap between headline figures circulated online and actual transaction-level pricing in Bengaluru’s property market. Users suggested that without distinguishing between guidance value, apartment rates and plotted land deals, such broad per sq ft comparisons risk misrepresenting on-ground realities.

The inclusion of emerging or peripheral locations such as Sopanahalli alongside legacy neighbourhoods further fueled debate. “Ridiculous! This is clearly by someone who wants to present places like ‘sopanahalli as some happening place!!!! What a joke! Is Electronic City more expensive than Koramangala? Hilarious!!!,” another user wrote.



Property prices in Bengaluru Real estate brokers told Hindustan Times Real Estate that residential property prices in Jayanagar remain among the highest in the city, with typical home rates ranging roughly from ₹13,000 – ₹20,000 per sq ft for apartments and independent homes, depending on configuration and exact location. Premium plots and villas in the area can command even higher figures.

In Central Bengaluru, prime micro-markets have seen stable pricing over the past year. Langford Town is currently priced between ₹15,000 and ₹ 22,000 per sq ft, with no year-on-year (YoY) growth recorded. Similarly, Lavelle Road commands ₹21,000–30,000 per sq ft, according to H1 2025 data shared by Knight Frank.

In the East, growth has been more pronounced. KR Puram is priced at ₹6,000–12,500 per sq ft, up 8% YoY, while Whitefield ranges from ₹6,500–14,000 per sq ft, up 11% YoY. Marathahalli stands at ₹7,500–16,000 per sq ft but has seen a modest 1% YoY uptick.

The North Bengaluru belt continues to show steady appreciation. Hebbal is priced between ₹7,000–13,000 per sq ft, up 9% YoY. Yelahanka ranges from ₹5,000–10,000 per sq ft, marking a 5% annual increase. Thanisandra has recorded 10% YoY growth, with prices at ₹5,500–13,000 per sq ft, while Hennur stands at ₹6,000–12,000 per sq ft, up 6% over the past year, according to Knight Frank data.

In the South, momentum remains strong in select corridors. Sarjapur Road is priced at ₹5,500–11,000 per sq ft, reflecting a 12% YoY rise. Kanakpura Road ranges from ₹5,000–9,600 per sq ft, up 9% annually. Electronic City is currently at ₹5,540–8,450 per sq ft, recording 6% YoY growth. Notably, Bannerghatta Road has emerged as one of the stronger performers, with prices at ₹6,000–12,200 per sq ft and a 14% YoY increase.

In the West, appreciation has been mixed but notable in certain pockets. Yeshwanthpur is priced at ₹7,300–13,780 per sq ft, with a 3% YoY growth rate. Malleswaram ranges from ₹8,500–16,200 per sq ft, posting a modest 2% annual rise. Rajajinagar stands higher at ₹11,000–22,150 per sq ft, up 9% YoY. Tumkur Road has recorded the sharpest increase among western micro-markets, with prices at ₹4,500–8,500 per sq ft and an 18% YoY jump, making it one of the fastest-growing corridors in the city, according to Knight Frank data.



