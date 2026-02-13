Bengaluru real estate: Planning to buy a ₹2 crore property? Here’s how much you should earn per month

As home prices in Bengaluru push past the ₹2 crore mark in many neighbourhoods, buyers are increasingly questioning how much income is truly required to comfortably afford such properties. Across social media platforms like X and Reddit, homebuyers highlight growing concerns around EMI burden, lifestyle expenses and long-term financial planning, particularly as interest rates and living costs remain elevated. With Bengaluru home prices crossing ₹2 crore in many areas, buyers on X and Reddit are questioning income needs amid rising EMIs, lifestyle costs and long-term financial strain. (Representational photo) (Unsplash )

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India has chosen to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged, a move widely seen as bringing stability and predictability to borrowing costs. While the pause is expected to support confidence among homebuyers and help new borrowers plan purchases with greater certainty, some real estate experts caution that persistently high property prices continue to weigh on affordability, especially in the affordable and mid-income segments, arguing that a rate cut could have encouraged more fence-sitters to re-enter the market.

How much income does a ₹ 2 crore home really need? According to Suresh Sadagopan, a financial advisor, buyers eyeing a ₹2 crore home must look beyond the sticker price and account for the full financial commitment. “For a home in this range, expenses should ideally not exceed 50% of household income, including EMIs and regular living costs,” he said.

Sadagopan explained that if a buyer plans to borrow around ₹1.6 crore, the monthly EMI could be close to ₹1.5 lakh, depending on tenure and interest rates. “Add another ₹1 lakh for family expenses, and the monthly income requirement rises to at least ₹3 lakh. This also excludes one-time costs such as stamp duty, registration and interiors, which buyers often underestimate,” he said.

While banks typically require a minimum down payment of 20%, Sadagopan said higher equity upfront significantly lowers financial stress. “A larger down payment reduces EMIs and provides breathing room, especially as other liabilities such as car loans, children’s education and personal spending come into play over time,” he noted.



Sadagopan pointed out that buying expensive homes becomes far more manageable for dual-income or high-income households with a sizable financial corpus. “When buyers can put down 40–50% as a down payment, the loan size drops sharply, and EMIs become easier to service without compromising savings or lifestyle,” he said.

He also cautioned buyers to factor in multiple EMIs before committing to a large home loan. “Car loans, personal loans and education expenses often run parallel to home loans. The key is not whether a bank approves the loan, but whether the household can comfortably service all EMIs together,” Sadagopan said.

For buyers planning pre-closures, he advised consistency over lump-sum stress. “Regular partial prepayments when income rises can meaningfully reduce interest outgo over time, but only if liquidity and emergency buffers are intact,” he said.

Real estate experts say that such a commitment can become risky if one partner decides to pause their career for childcare or other reasons. “Once EMIs start, options narrow down. You must be prepared to sustain that repayment for years, even if one income stops temporarily,” he said. He advised that affordability isn’t just about what the bank will lend, it’s about whether the couple can maintain their financial goals and lifestyle while carrying that debt.



Can you find apartments under ₹ 2 crore in Bengaluru? Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty, said homebuyers looking for 2-3BHK apartments in Bengaluru are still finding supply, but increasingly at the city’s edges and at significantly higher prices than in the past.

In North Bengaluru, projects by established developers are being quoted at around ₹1.5-2 crore, spanning both under-construction and recently completed projects. He said that resale transactions in these developments are also closing in the ₹1.2–1.5 crore range, with comparable options available in parts of West Bengaluru, including Kengeri.

According to Kumar, price escalation has been more pronounced in East Bengaluru, where demand from IT-led employment hubs remains strong. “Along Sarjapur Road, entry prices are now around ₹1.5 crore, while in mature micro-markets such as Whitefield, values have risen to nearly ₹1.7–3 crore,” he said, noting that sustained buyer interest in these corridors continues to push prices upward.

South Bengaluru continues to offer relatively more affordable choices, with several projects along Kanakapura Road priced between ₹1.3 crore and ₹1.5 crore. However, real estate experts cautioned that most homes priced below ₹1.5 crore are now located on the outskirts rather than in core city areas.

