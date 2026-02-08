Earn ₹1 lakh a month, ₹15 lakh in savings, but still can’t buy a home: Why Bengaluru’s middle class feels priced out

Despite earning ₹1 lakh a month and having ₹15 lakh in savings, a Bengaluru homebuyer said owning an affordable home still feels out of reach. What once signalled financial stability now barely covers the upfront costs, as soaring apartment prices, hefty down payments, registration charges, and long-term EMIs combine to make homeownership an increasingly distant goal for the city’s salaried middle class, Redditors say. A Bengaluru homebuyer earning ₹1 lakh a month says homeownership feels unattainable as soaring prices, high down payments, fees and EMIs put affordable housing out of reach for the middle class. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

In a Reddit post, the buyer said, “I did everything I was told to do, study, get a job, save money, but owning a home still feels very far away,” the post read. Even a modest flat, the user said, demands a large down payment, followed by EMIs that would consume most of the monthly income, leaving little room for daily expenses, emergencies, or family needs, he pointed out.

Several Redditors pointed out that the math of buying versus renting often does not add up at current prices, especially in Bengaluru’s key residential corridors. One user, who said they were close to booking a flat before reconsidering, broke down the numbers.

“A decent 2BHK on rent might cost ₹50,000, but the EMI for a similar flat is around ₹80,000, plus down payment. And until possession, you’re paying both rent and EMI,” the Redditor wrote. At 35, with a child, the user decided to delay buying, noting that renting offers flexibility and the ability to build savings while reducing future loan dependence. “If I buy now, I’m locked in for 20 years. Even with prepayments, it’s still 7–10 years of pressure.”

One corporate employee said avoiding a home loan gave peace of mind after experiencing a company shutdown. “If I get laid off, I don’t have to worry about EMIs. My savings saved me once already,” the Redditor noted, adding that fears of being scammed by developers also played a role in staying away from real estate for now.

Dual-income households with monthly earnings of ₹4–6 lakh, Redditors noted, are far better positioned to absorb EMIs, down payments, and associated costs. Those relying solely on salary income of around ₹1 lakh a month often find themselves priced out of preferred locations or forced to compromise heavily on size and amenities, they said.



Why Bengaluru’s middle class feels priced out? The pressure on Bengaluru’s middle-income homebuyers intensified through 2025 as a growing gap emerged between what buyers can afford and what the market is offering. Nearly 42% of prospective buyers looking for homes priced below ₹1 crore have been forced to step back from purchases, even as demand in this budget segment rose 13% year-on-year, according to a NoBroker report.

The problem, however, is not a lack of interest but a shortage of suitable homes. As land prices across Bengaluru continue to climb, developers are increasingly steering away from lower-ticket housing and concentrating on premium projects that offer better margins. This shift has steadily reduced the supply of sub- ₹1 crore homes, particularly in well-connected, central locations where salaried buyers typically prefer to live.

NoBroker’s chief business officer, Saurabh Garg, said a large section of budget-conscious buyers is being edged out of the market as developers deprioritise this category. “Homes priced above ₹1 crore are still available, but buyers are taking longer to commit because of slower job growth and broader economic uncertainty,” Garg said. “At the higher end, we’re seeing decisions stretched out, with people evaluating more options before buying.”



Where can homebuyers find affordable Grade A homes today? The scope for relatively affordable Grade A housing in Bengaluru is now largely confined to the city’s peripheral growth corridors, according to Sunil Singh of Realty Corp. In the north, pockets such as Devanahalli and areas beyond the airport belt are still seeing credible developments priced at around ₹10,000 per sq ft, while in the south, Kanakapura Road continues to attract buyers due to prices that remain more accessible than those in the city’s core markets.

In the eastern corridor, Hoskote stands out as one of the most price-competitive options at ₹7,000–8,000 per sq ft. However, Singh cautioned that lower entry prices come with clear compromises. These locations are significantly removed from major IT hubs, often resulting in longer daily commutes, slower development of social infrastructure, and uncertainty about near-term capital appreciation.

Buyers, he said, need to balance lower upfront prices with the drawbacks of distance, longer commutes, and the time it takes for these areas to become fully developed, especially in a city where being close to work strongly influences home values.



