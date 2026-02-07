Despite earning ₹2.8 lakh a month, a Bengaluru professional supporting a family of five hesitant to buy a ₹1–1.5 cr flat

As Bengaluru’s housing prices continue to climb, many salaried professionals are questioning whether buying a home in the city still makes financial sense. A Reddit post by a 36-year-old Bengaluru-based professional earning ₹2.8 lakh a month and supporting a family of five highlights a growing dilemma for single-income households: whether to stretch finances to buy an apartment at all or whether to invest in plots with the plan to sell them in five years to fund a larger down payment later. As Bengaluru’s home prices rise, a 36-year-old single-income professional earning ₹2.8 lakh a month highlights the dilemma of buying a flat now or investing in plots to defer ownership. (Photo for representational purposes) (Pexels )

The user said purchasing a flat priced at ₹1–1.5 crore feels risky due to the long-term EMI commitment, especially given the dependence on a single income and the uncertainty in IT jobs amid recent large-scale layoffs.

“Given the current real-estate prices in Bangalore, I don’t want to get caught in FOMO. Buying a ₹1–1.5 crore flat feels risky due to the long-term high EMI burden, especially since we are a single-income household and considering the uncertainty in IT jobs and recent large-scale layoffs,” the Redditor wrote.

Instead, the prospective buyer is considering investing ₹50–60 lakh in residential plots, with the intention of selling them after five years to fund a larger down payment for a home, thereby reducing long-term EMI pressure.

“The plan is to hold them for about 5 years, sell two plots at a good price, and then buy a flat with a higher down payment, which would significantly reduce EMIs,” he wrote.



Should you buy multiple plots now to fund a flat purchase later? Several Redditors responding to the post cautioned that delaying homeownership by investing in plots also carries risks. One pointed out that without owning a house, the family would continue paying rent, which is also likely to rise over the next five years.

“You are paying rent while hoping the plot appreciates. That appreciation itself depends on market conditions,” the user wrote, adding that in the event of a job loss, plots offer no immediate utility.

Others suggested that first-time buyers need not target premium apartments. “You don’t need to spend ₹1.5 crore on your first home. Decent apartments are still available under ₹1 crore in Bengaluru,” another user noted, arguing that owning a modest home provides stability that financial investments cannot.

Some advised a blended approach, buying a smaller apartment for self-use while also investing in a single plot to hedge risks and maintain flexibility for a future upgrade.

How does the Bengaluru real estate sector react to job losses? In January 2026, Amazon announced another wave of layoffs, eliminating about 16,000 corporate roles globally as part of an organisational overhaul. This follows an earlier round of reductions, taking total job losses to nearly 30,000 since the end of 2025. Last year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% in the 2026 financial year, resulting in over 12,000 job losses.

“There is nothing wrong with renting if jobs are uncertain. Liquidity matters,” a user said, adding that real estate investment funds could also be explored as an alternative to direct property purchases.

Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of real estate data platforms Propstack and Zapkey, said this could mark an inflection point, warning that actions by large companies often set a precedent for others. He noted that many affected professionals are in their late 30s and 40s, a life stage typically associated with sizable financial liabilities such as home loans. “If uncertainty around jobs intensifies, the pressure on homeowners servicing large EMIs could increase,” he said.

“In cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai, the IT sector forms the backbone of the homebuyer base. While it’s still early to call this a trend, the current developments could be an early signal of a potential price correction if job losses persist,” Reddy said.

Bengaluru’s real estate market remains deeply intertwined with the tech industry, and that dependency is beginning to show signs of strain. The city’s strong tech foundation, backed by educational institutions, a skilled talent pool, and an established startup ecosystem, has long supported a thriving real estate sector, experts say.



Should you invest in plots in Bengaluru? Real estate experts say that investing in plots offers investors greater flexibility, as the land can be developed or sold at a later stage, potentially delivering strong returns. However, such investments typically do not generate immediate income and require a longer holding period.

They note that plotted developments in Bengaluru have seen steady price appreciation of about 15–20% annually, though actual returns vary by location, developer credibility, and the overall quality of the project.

In South Bengaluru, prices range from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per sq. ft., meaning a standard 30x40 site would cost around ₹50 lakh. In the North, plot prices begin around ₹5,000 per sq. ft. in areas like Devanahalli and can go up to ₹8,000 per sq ft. In East Bengaluru, plots on the outskirts of Whitefield are in high demand, with prices averaging ₹10,000 per sq. ft.

