Is Bengaluru mirroring Bay Area in the US as NRI buyers outbid locals, snapping up luxury homes at full price?

A high-value villa resale in Bengaluru’s Whitefield has sparked a debate over whether the city’s real estate market is mirroring the US’ Bay Area, where global capital often outpaces local buying power, Bengaluru homebuyers say. A high-value villa resale in Whitefield has reignited debate over whether Bengaluru’s housing market is starting to mirror Bay Area in the US, where global capital outpaces local buyers. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The city’s residential market is increasingly seeing overseas capital outbid local buyers, triggering concerns that it could mirror global tech hubs like San Francisco, New York, or Hong Kong, where homeownership has slipped beyond the reach of local residents, Redditors say.

A 4-BHK villa at a premium project in Bengaluru was picked up by an NRI buyer at the full asking price of ₹7.5 crore, outbidding a resident buyer after months of negotiation, highlighting how overseas Indians are beginning to dominate price discovery in premium neighbourhoods and raising concerns that local residents could be steadily priced out of homeownership.

“I was completely blown away watching this unfold right in front of my eyes. It seems someone from his family will stay in India for some time, which may have been the reason behind the purchase,” the Redditor wrote.

“It made me wonder, is Bangalore slowly becoming like the Bay Area, where a majority of real estate is owned by Chinese and Indian investors? And in Bangalore, will it be controlled by NRIs and Indian-American citizens? If this continues, taxpaying Indian residents may be left with no choice but to live on rent while property ownership concentrates in the hands of overseas buyers,” he said.



Also Read: NRIs bet big on Bengaluru real estate, driven by strong dollar and US visa uncertainty

NRI demand spreads beyond Bengaluru What was once largely confined to premium Bengaluru micro-markets is now visible in nearby cities as well, Redditors say.

Residents in Mysuru point to a similar pattern, with entire small apartment blocks owned by NRIs based in the US, many of whom rent out most units while retaining one apartment as a vacation home.

“Same happening in Mysore, we are renting a small flat in a mini apartment with cramped houses, total of 6 houses in 40-60 site. The owners stay in the US, same one more apartment owned by NRIs and heard another huge project being planned by NRIs just to rent it out while they will keep one flat just to be used as a vacation house,” one of the Redditors said.

Affordability concerns for local residents Redditors argue that, unlike investors, local families are constrained by proximity to schools, workplaces, hospitals, and social networks, limiting their ability to move to cheaper areas on the outskirts.

“Property is slowly becoming unsustainable and slipping out of reach for many middle and upper-middle-class families. The next generation may not even be able to afford a home in the city where they grew up. We’ve already seen how brutally unforgiving housing markets can become in places like NY, SFO, and Hong Kong once speculation and external capital dominate. Bangalore is not immune,” one of the Redditors said.

For long-time residents, the concern is generational. As one Bengaluru resident put it, while the city has offered immense opportunities over the past decade and a half, the fear is that the next generation may struggle to buy homes in the very neighbourhoods they grow up in. “I came to Bangalore 15 years ago, and this city gave me far more than I ever imagined. That’s exactly why I’m concerned about what the future looks like for the next generation,” he said.

Why do NRIs invest in Indian real estate? The demand from non-resident Indians (NRIs) is on the rise, driven by the appreciating dollar and ongoing visa challenges in the United States, experts point out.

“The appreciating dollar has rendered Indian real estate investments increasingly attractive to NRIs, particularly those with a long-term investment horizon,” Zayd Noaman, president of CREDAI Bengaluru, earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

He noted that uncertainties surrounding US visas have prompted many NRIs to place greater trust in India’s long-term growth story. "Amid the current uncertainty in the US, we anticipate that once the situation stabilises, capital will start flowing back into India," Noaman said.

He expressed optimism about the potential positive impact on Bengaluru’s real estate market, driven by increased NRI investments. However, he cautioned against a sharp rise in property prices from current levels.



Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Should NRIs invest in plots or apartments in the tech capital?

Are housing prices rising in the tech capital? This comes at a time when Bengaluru’s residential property prices have gone up by nearly 12% year-on-year in 2025, to ₹7,388 per sq ft on average, according to data by Knight Frank.

Bengaluru homebuyers faced an affordability crunch in 2025, with 42% of prospective buyers in the sub- ₹1 crore segment no longer able to purchase a home amid a steep rise in property prices. This comes even as demand for budget housing in the segment rose 13% year-on-year. However, supply has failed to keep pace as developers increasingly shift their focus to higher-margin projects, while grappling with rising land costs, according to a NoBroker report.

Real estate experts said the widening mismatch between demand and available inventory is pushing first-time buyers towards Bengaluru’s peripheral areas and forcing many to defer purchase decisions altogether.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them