Bengaluru Metro spurs real estate growth as homebuyer demand rises 19%, rentals increase

Housing demand in Bengaluru areas adjacent to metro stations has surged by 8-19%, according to data shared by NoBroker. Home prices in established metro hubs like Rajajinagar rose by 13% and 11% in Jayanagar, while rental values near the stations climbed as much as 18%, outpacing the broader city average. Housing demand near Bengaluru metro stations rose 8–19%, NoBroker data shows. Prices climbed 13% in Rajajinagar and 11% in Jayanagar, while rentals jumped up to 18%, beating the city average. (Representational Image) (AFP)

The data shows that metro connectivity continued to be a key differentiator for residential markets in 2025, driving higher buyer interest, stronger price appreciation, and sharper rental growth than in non-metro-linked localities.

The strongest surge in demand was seen along the Purple Line towards the eastern IT corridor, with Whitefield registering a 14% rise, K.R. Puram 18%, and Vijayanagar 9%. On the Green Line, which connects north-south corridors, Jayanagar saw a 13% increase in demand, while Rajajinagar recorded a 9% increase. The Yellow Line in the south also supported demand momentum, with Electronic City seeing a 12% rise and Bommanahalli 8%.

“In terms of prices, Rajajinagar and Jayanagar posted double-digit growth of 13% and 11%, respectively, reflecting sustained end-user interest. K.R. Puram recorded a 9% increase in capital values, while premium micro-markets such as Indiranagar and Malleswaram saw relatively moderate but steady growth of 5–6%, indicating price stability in already high-value locations,” Saurabh Garg, chief business officer of NoBroker, said.



Also Read: When traffic dictates your address: How Bengaluru’s congestion is shaping real estate choices

Rentals for properties located close to stations increase Rental markets near metro stations also saw strong traction. Malleswaram led with a 19% rent increase, followed by Jayanagar at 18% and Indiranagar at 13%. In the IT belt, key metro-linked hubs such as Whitefield, K.R. Puram and Electronic City saw rental growth of over 10%, driven by steady office attendance and improved commute times, according to data from NoBroker.

Properties located closer to metro stations and main arterial roads commanded a rental premium of 15–20% over homes in the inner parts of the same localities, highlighting the value tenants place on last-mile connectivity, Garg pointed out.

Even areas not yet directly connected by the metro saw prices and demand rise as upcoming infrastructure was priced in. Localities such as Bellandur recorded an 18% price increase, while Bommanahalli saw a 13% increase, reflecting expectations of future metro access. Peripheral markets like Begur and Attibele also witnessed notable appreciation as expanding transit networks gradually improved accessibility to Bengaluru’s southern corridors.



Also Read: Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Namma Metro to unlock affordable real estate markets with improved transit and shorter commutes

How metro expansion is reshaping Bengaluru’s real estate landscape Metro expansion in Bengaluru has historically shaped where homebuyers and tenants choose to live, particularly among tech professionals seeking shorter commutes, relief from traffic congestion and better affordability, experts said. When the Karnataka cabinet approved the Red Line connecting Sarjapur to Hebbal in December 2024, real estate brokers said they noticed a rise in housing queries not just along the corridor but also in areas beyond its immediate catchment.

“The line connects key parts of central Bengaluru and Koramangala, which could trigger a migration of techies away from Sarjapur Road, where property prices are already elevated,” said Manoj Agarwal, director of sales and leasing at Agarwal Estates. “At the same time, improved connectivity may draw residents from other parts of the city towards southeastern Bengaluru.”

A similar trend was observed when metro services to Whitefield, the city’s eastern IT corridor, became operational. Real estate brokers said several professionals working in Whitefield but living in South or central Bengaluru began reassessing their housing choices once commute times dropped sharply.

According to real estate experts, the metro reduced travel time by 30–40%, enabling buyers and tenants to consider more affordable residential pockets in South Bengaluru instead of high-priced micro-markets within Whitefield itself.