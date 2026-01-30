From move-in fees to delivery bans: Why Bengaluru homeowners are questioning apartment rules and extra charges

From charging residents ₹2,000-5000 for moving in or out to restricting food and parcel deliveries after 11 pm, Bengaluru’s apartment associations are facing criticism for rules that many residents describe as ‘arbitrary’ and ‘poorly explained.’ Across the city, homeowners and tenants say that they are being asked to pay fees beyond regular maintenance while also dealing with lifestyle curbs that govern everything from visitor access to delivery timings. Bengaluru apartment associations are under fire for arbitrary rules, from ₹2,000–5,000 move-in/out charges to late-night delivery curbs, drawing resident backlash. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

Several Redditors said that they are being asked to pay ₹2,000 or more just to move into an apartment, with an equal amount charged when they move out. These fees are levied separately from monthly maintenance.“What exactly does this cover, lift usage, security, or just the inconvenience of someone shifting?” they ask.

One of the most frequently experienced struggles is the restriction on late-night deliveries. In several Bengaluru societies, food and parcel deliveries are barred from entering residential blocks after 11 pm.

“For someone coming from Noida, this was completely new,” a resident who recently moved to Bengaluru wrote on Reddit. “We were used to layered security, approval at the main gate, followed by verification at the tower. Here, there are no tower guards, and yet deliveries are restricted after 11 pm. It feels inconsistent.”

Redditors point out that while societies cite security concerns to justify delivery curfews, many allow delivery personnel direct access to flats once gate approvals are given via an app during the day. “If security is the concern, then the system itself needs to be explained better,” another Redditor said, adding that the rules often feel reactive rather than well thought out.



“I was told to pay ₹2,000 as a moving-in charge, and then found out there’s a moving-out charge too,” one resident said. “What exactly does this cover, lift usage, security, or just the inconvenience of someone shifting?”

In some societies, the rules are even stricter. A tenant at a large gated community in Bengaluru said residents are not allowed to use passenger lifts while moving. “A security guard stands near the lift to ensure no one uses it during shifting,” the Redditor said. “If you’re caught, the penalty starts at ₹5,000.”

Others said the charges can go as high as ₹5,000 each for moving in and moving out. While a few residents accept the rationale, many question the lack of transparency. “They say it’s for wear and tear, lift damage, or cleaning after movers,” said a homeowner. “But there’s no breakdown, no refund, and no audit.”

Another prospective tenant recalled walking away from a society that demanded a non-refundable move-in and move-out fee of ₹ 7,500. “That’s ₹15,000 straight to the association, non-refundable,” the Redditor wrote. “It made me question whether this is even legally allowed.”



Legal experts weigh in Resident welfare associations are legally empowered to impose reasonable restrictions, particularly where there is a likelihood of damage to common areas or excessive wear and tear, legal experts said. Move-in and move-out charges, for instance, are not unusual in Bengaluru, especially in large apartment complexes where shifting involves heavy furniture and frequent use of lifts, they pointed out.

“Most of my clients levy move-in and move-out charges in their apartments because of the heavy usage of common facilities such as lifts and corridors during shifting,” Abhilash Naik, an advocate, said. “In many cases, these charges are approved through general body resolutions. Once passed, such resolutions carry sufficient legal backing and can be enforced by the association.”

However, Akash Bantia, an advocate, cautioned that while associations may levy such charges, the amounts collected should ideally be justifiable and, in some cases, refundable. “If the charges are excessive, non-transparent or appear arbitrary, residents do have the right to question them,” he said.

He said that the legal strength of such rules depends largely on how they were introduced. “If a move-in, move-out or similar charge has been formally approved through a general body resolution, it carries legal weight and becomes difficult to challenge. But if these rules are imposed without due process or proper documentation, they lack solid legal backing and can be contested,” Bantia explained.

Naik said that similar logic applies to restrictions on late-night deliveries. “If an association fixes a rule around deliveries or movement after a certain hour, residents can still collect parcels by coming down to the gate,” he said. “Many apartment buildings are not designed to handle late-night movement without causing disturbance. Noise, security concerns and the comfort of senior citizens are factors that associations often consider.”



