Thinking of renting an apartment? Here’s why tenants should vet their landlords too

In the growing rental market, prospective tenants often focus on location, rent, and amenities but overlook a critical step: vetting the landlord. With tenant-landlord disputes on the rise, legal experts say renters should conduct due diligence on landlords just as carefully as they inspect the property, to avoid potential conflicts down the line.

Real estate consultants note that landlords, too, must adapt to current market realities. With job uncertainty and layoffs affecting household budgets, tenants are becoming more cautious with rental commitments, seeking flexibility and transparency.

Legal professionals advise renters to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). This can help confirm the property is free of ownership disputes and that the landlord has no outstanding maintenance dues. “Just as landlords run background checks on tenants, renters should also verify the credentials and credibility of landlords,” said a Bengaluru-based property lawyer.

Experts warn that a basic landlord check could avoid many tenant issues, from deposit disputes to surprise eviction notices. As Bengaluru’s rental market continues to tighten, transparency and trust are becoming non-negotiable on both sides of the lease.

Landlord-tenant disputes on the rise

A LinkedIn post by startup founder Shravan Tickoo recently sparked discussion after he shared his experience of shifting rental homes in Bengaluru. The IIT graduate said his landlord deducted a large portion of his ₹1.5 lakh deposit, citing what he described as ‘unreasonable and unexpected’ charges.

“There were always rumours that the owner had harassed previous tenants over the same issue. So, when the time came, I was mentally prepared. Still, when I finally left, I tried to stay civil. But then came the blow: Painting charges - ₹55,000. Miscellaneous damages - ₹25,000+,” Tickoo wrote.

The landlord in this case returned only ₹68,000 out of the ₹1.5 lakh deposit, citing ₹82,000 for painting and damages, the founder said.

“If you're renting, speak to previous tenants, neighbours, even security guards. Don't go by appearances (of landlords). Because once you're locked in, you could literally be locked out," the Google techie said on LinkedIn.

In another case, one of the tenants at Prestige Langleigh Phase 1 claimed that the society started cutting off essential services such as power backup, garbage pickup, and access to the gym and swimming pool. “In a shocking move, the water supply was almost blocked, with society staff seen trespassing and tampering with valves. The reason? The landlady hadn’t paid maintenance dues for years, a fact she never disclosed when the tenants moved in,” the tenant wrote on a social media platform X.

After police intervention, the landlord initially agreed in writing to refund their ₹5 lakh deposit or allow a rent-free stay until it was recovered. When she failed to find a new tenant and the rent stopped, she returned with threats, including filing a false harassment case, until the tenants were forced to vacate, losing a portion of their deposit, the tenant wrote.

Tenant checklist: Here’s what you should do before you sign the rental agreement

Legal experts advise that the first step before signing any rental agreement is to verify the landlord’s ownership of the property. Tenants should ask for documents such as the sale deed, khata certificate, or the latest property tax receipt as proof. Additionally, they recommend requesting a government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport to confirm the landlord’s identity and keep a copy for your records.

"The tenants should secure a signed no-objection certificate from the resident welfare societies that the apartment title is clear and also to verify that the landlord is paying the monthly maintenance diligently," Akash Bantia, an advocate, said.

It is also important to inspect the property thoroughly before moving in. Experts recommend taking photos and videos of the entire home, focusing on walls, floors, electrical fittings, bathrooms, and appliances if it's a furnished unit. This provides a timestamped record and can help in case there are later disputes about damage or repairs.

"Another step is speaking to previous tenants, if possible. They can offer honest feedback about the landlord's behaviour, the refund process for the deposit, and any ongoing issues with the property. Their insights can help you decide whether the landlord is reasonable and reliable," Bantia said.

Finally, tenants should make sure the rental agreement includes clear provisions to safeguard their rights. The agreement should spell out the exact amount of rent and security deposit, the date rent is due, the lock-in period (if any), and the notice period for both parties in case of termination.

"It should also include clauses on maintenance responsibilities, conditions for deposit deductions, and how disputes will be handled. A specific clause stating that the deposit must be returned within a fixed number of days after vacating, typically 15 to 30, can prevent unnecessary delays," Bantia added.