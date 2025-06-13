Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
‘Bengaluru landlords are becoming a menace’: Founder vacates 2BHK, gets hit with 55,000 painting charge

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 13, 2025 07:29 AM IST

A man claimed that he recovered only 40% of his ₹1.5 lakh deposit when he vacated a 2BHK in Bengaluru after 2 years.

A founder’s post claiming a disheartening experience while changing rented houses in Bengaluru has hit a chord with LinkedIn users. The IIT-educated entrepreneur claimed that his landlord presented him with absurd charges that left him only 40% of his original deposit of 1.5 lakh. Frustrated, he added, “Bengaluru landlords are becoming a menace.”

A man's claim about Bengaluru landlords found support on LinkedIn. (Unsplash/Tony Sebastian)
Shravan Tickoo claimed that the landlord never directly spoke with him, citing she only knows Kannada and always communicated with him via a building manager.

Also Read: NRI woman blasts Indian landlords in Canada over 'no boys, veg only' rental ads: 'Insanely moronic'

“There were always rumors that the owner had harassed previous tenants over the same issue. So, when the time came, I was mentally prepared. Still, when I finally left, I tried to stay civil. But then came the blow: Painting charges - 55,000. Miscellaneous damages - 25,000+,” Tickoo wrote. He added that he was further charged 2,000 for “lift usage”.

“After a lot of back and forth, she returned only 68K out of my 1.5 lakh deposit, citing 82K for painting and damages. I had asked her to provide a list of actual purchases, with invoices. All I got was a handwritten sheet with random charges. So in the end, I got back just about 40% of my deposit,” he continued.

He further expressed that he takes the blame for not doing proper due diligence, adding, “But the reality is, dealing with landlords in Bengaluru is just disheartening.”

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual claimed, “It's not just Bangalore. I got scammed similarly by my landlord when I was in Chennai. India has no regulations that create a fair platform for tenants, even though rental income constitutes 50% of real estate revenue in metro cities.”

Also Read: 'Pay 300 or vacate’: Bengaluru tenant calls out landlord over unfair charges and crumbling room

Another added, “1st lesson: Never give such a high deposit.” A third joined, “This is a scam in itself, very rampant in Bengaluru. I faced it myself. Thankfully, it was a 1-BHK, and the amount wasn't as big. But I didn't get a single rupee back. The police wouldn't do anything.”

A third wrote, “Dealt with problematic landlords a few years ago and ended up not moving to Bangalore at all!”

