'Pay 300 or vacate’: Bengaluru tenant calls out landlord over unfair charges and crumbling room

A Bengaluru man renting a 1-room kitchen near Electronic City Phase 2 took to Reddit to share his frustrating experience with what he described as an unresponsive and exploitative landlord. The post sparked widespread conversation, with many users calling out the increasing trend of landlords taking advantage of tenants in the city. According to him, the walls are severely affected by water seepage.(Representational Image/Pexel)

“I stay at a 1RK near Electronic City Phase 2. Rent is ₹6,500 every month for such a crappy and crampy room,” the tenant wrote, highlighting not only the high rent but also the poor condition of the room. According to him, the walls have severe water seepage, an issue he raised months ago but one that remains unresolved. Ironically, the landlord owns a real estate business, he noted.

Also read: Canadian man says Indians need to be more polite, sparks debate: ‘Courtesy in short supply in India’

“Fun thing is, he has his own company of real estate building,” the tenant added, pointing out the contradiction.

What pushed him to speak out publicly was a sudden demand from the landlord: a ₹300 charge for borewell motor repairs, something not mentioned in the rental agreement. “This month out of the blue, he asked for bore motor repair charges ₹300. I have a rental agreement and nothing in that states about this kind except if I damage anything I am responsible,” he explained.

When the tenant questioned the charge, citing that it wasn’t legally valid, the landlord allegedly told him to vacate the room. “I know nothing can be done about this situation except to pay or vacate, but just wanted to share the situation in Namma Bengaluru where landlords are taking advantage of every situation,” he concluded.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly went viral, drawing a flurry of comments and support.

One user sympathised, writing, “You are tenant to a parasite. They are like maybe 10% of landlords in BLR. I suggest you start looking for other places as this guy will just keep leeching off you.”

Others advised exploring better alternatives, including shared 2BHKs or PG accommodations, especially given the rent being paid for such subpar conditions.

One user wrote, "Land lords are very bad, same experience even I had when I first moved."

Another added, “Living on rent is headache in city like Bengaluru as per my experience.”

Also read: Indian-origin student Bandna Bhatti paralysed after tragic fall at UC Berkeley: ‘She faces a difficult…'