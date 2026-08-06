Govt will continue to work for welfare without interruption, says Yogi Adityanath

After the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die a day early on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Opposition of committing a grave injustice against the state’s youth, farmers, women and the poor by disrupting the assembly proceedings due to which there was no discussion on welfare measures proposed in the over ₹59,000-crore supplementary budget. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the media in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at Vidhan Bhavan, the chief minister assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that the double-engine government would continue to work for their welfare without interruption or hesitation.

“Our commitment is to serve all the sections of society just as we were doing for over nine years,” he said.

He alleged the Samajwadi Party disrupted the assembly proceedings and repeatedly created obstacles in an attempt to prevent the supplementary budget from being passed. Despite disruptions, the supplementary demands were approved by the assembly, he added.“The SP did not merely obstruct the House, it obstructed opportunities meant for Dalits, OBCs, youth, farmers, women and the poor.The SP’s true character is anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, anti-youth, anti-poor, anti-farmer and anti-women. It has been exposed in the legislative assembly,” he said.

The state government plans to promote employment and skill development for youth, launch new initiatives for welfare of farmers and the poor, and strengthen programmes for women’s dignity and self-reliance, he said. Keeping this in view, the state government presented a supplementary budget of over ₹59,000 crore in which funds were allocated for several public welfare schemes and programmes, he added.

Though the state government aimed for meaningful discussions in the assembly on these new initiatives, the Samajwadi Party’s negative attitude prevented a debate on welfare schemes meant for youth, food-producing farmers, women’s empowerment and the poor, he said. The supplementary budget also made provisions for demands raised by public representatives to further strengthen the state’s infrastructure and expand the expressway network, he said.

Aanganwadi workers, Asha workers, cooks, village chowkidars, fair price shop dealers and many others have been making significant contributions to Uttar Pradesh’s development. The government sought to work in the interest of all such groups whose honorarium was due for enhancement, he said.

Provisions to increase destitute women pension, old-age pension and disability pension, and to include new eligible beneficiaries, could have been discussed in the House, Adityanath said.

“The state government has constituted an Outsourcing Commission. Funds have been allocated in the budget to ensure that every outsourced employee receives at least the minimum honorarium along with social security benefits. Budgetary provisions have also been made to increase the incentives and honorarium of aanganwadi workers, Asha workers, village chowkidars, cooks and fair price shop dealers,” he said.

Later in the day, the legislative council also passed the Uttar Pradesh Appropriation (Supplementary for 2026-27) Bill, 2026.

“The shiksha mitras, who earlier received an honorarium of ₹3,000, were given ₹10,000 by our government initially and later it was increased to ₹18,000. Similarly, the honorarium of instructors was raised from ₹9,000 to ₹17,000. In addition, teachers associated with basic, secondary and higher education have been provided with cashless medical treatment facilities,” he said.

The supplementary demands also included several important welfare measures for different sections of the society, he said.

The state government has allocated ₹407 crore for constructing protective canopies, parks and boundary walls around the statues of great personalities who dedicated their lives to social justice, including BR Ambedkar, Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Shiromani Ravidas, Sant Jyotiba Phule, Shahuji Maharaj and Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, he said.