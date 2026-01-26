Video: Kicks, punches and sticks fly as delivery mix-up turns violent in Greater Noida; 4 arrested

A late-night food delivery error turned into a violent clash at a society in Greater Noida, with a viral video showing dozens of people brawling near the society’s main gate. The incident took place at Nimbus Society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area. (X/@GreaterNoidaW)

According to police, the incident took place at Nimbus Society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area. The clash began when a delivery rider arrived at the high-rise to deliver an order but mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong flat. The resident alerted the society’s security staff, following which an argument broke out between the rider and the guards at the main gate.

What started as a verbal spat soon escalated into a physical altercation. The video circulating on social media shows chaos at the entrance as several individuals exchange punches and kicks, while sticks and rods are used during the scuffle. Police said the situation worsened after the delivery rider called his associates to the spot, further fuelling the confrontation.

The clash continued for some time, triggering panic among residents and passersby. Onlookers were seen gathering at a distance as the violence unfolded in the public space.