Video: Kicks, punches and sticks fly as delivery mix-up turns violent in Greater Noida; 4 arrested
A late-night delivery error led to a violent clash at a Greater Noida society. Police arrested 4 after the brawl erupted at the main gate.
A late-night food delivery error turned into a violent clash at a society in Greater Noida, with a viral video showing dozens of people brawling near the society’s main gate.
According to police, the incident took place at Nimbus Society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area. The clash began when a delivery rider arrived at the high-rise to deliver an order but mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong flat. The resident alerted the society’s security staff, following which an argument broke out between the rider and the guards at the main gate.
What started as a verbal spat soon escalated into a physical altercation. The video circulating on social media shows chaos at the entrance as several individuals exchange punches and kicks, while sticks and rods are used during the scuffle. Police said the situation worsened after the delivery rider called his associates to the spot, further fuelling the confrontation.
The clash continued for some time, triggering panic among residents and passersby. Onlookers were seen gathering at a distance as the violence unfolded in the public space.
Noida Police reacts
Taking cognisance of the video, Noida Police said an FIR has been registered at the Beta-2 police station under relevant sections of the law.
“In the referenced incident, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Beta-2 under relevant sections in connection with an event that occurred due to a dispute with the society's guards arising from a delivery boy from the Beta-2 police station area mistakenly ringing the bell at the wrong flat in the society for delivery purposes. The 04 accused involved in the assault have been arrested, and legal proceedings are being duly ensured,” police said in a post on X.
Social media reactions
Meanwhile, the video sparked sharp reactions online.
Reacting to the clip, one X user wrote, “The attacks on Zepto and Blinkit riders are shameful—even if their behavior is sometimes less than ideal, they work hard in all weather conditions for our convenience; violence is not the answer, legal action should be taken, and the perpetrators must be dealt with swiftly and severely.”
“Every story has 2 sides of story. Let’s wait and learn the other side story too. I am not a judge or jury but without full context you can’t blame a society. Delivery boys do create nuisance in the societies when delivering and don’t follow the norms created these situations,” commented another.
“Noida,Gr Noida people have no sense specially these guards of societies, they think themselves nothing less than policewalas,” remarked a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.