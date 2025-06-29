Search
Bengaluru landlord deducts 60% of security deposit over ‘rusty kitchen rack’ and ‘brokerage plan’

BySouptik Datta
Jun 29, 2025 03:20 PM IST

A Bengaluru tenant alleges that the landlord unfairly withheld ₹60,000 from ₹1 lakh security deposit, citing rusty kitchen rack and unexpected brokerage charge

A Bengaluru tenant has sparked a discussion on social media platform Reddit after his landlord deducted more than 60% of his 1 lakh security deposit for what he claims are arbitrary and excessive charges, including repainting, a brokerage plan fee, and even a demand for compensation for a ‘rusty kitchen rack.’

The tenant, who had rented a property in Basavanpura Main Road near KR Puram, was paying 15,000 per month and had deposited 1 lakh as an advance. After completing 12 months in the flat and serving a two-month notice, he vacated the house due to a job transfer to his hometown.

According to the Redditor, the landlord presented a detailed breakdown of deductions from the 1 lakh deposit, which included 30,000 for rent covering May and June, 10,000 for 20 days of rent in July, 15,000 for repainting, 5,200 for house cleaning, 4,000 towards a brokerage plan, 2,500 for kitchen coating work, and 1,000 for unpaid electricity bills.

"He also says his wife is asking for extra 10,000 to change the kitchen rack as it is rusted. For using a brokerage plan to search tenants, he is also putting this share in advance," the Redditor wrote.

‘Is this even legal?' ask Netizens

The Reddit post quickly drew attention, with several users sharing similar experiences of landlords withholding large portions of deposits for vague or inflated reasons.

One Redditor questioned the logic behind the landlord’s deductions, pointing out inconsistencies in the charges. “Paint charges and then house cleaning? What are they even painting it for?” the user wrote. He argued that rust in the kitchen should be considered normal wear and tear, not tenant liability. “It’s rusty because they used cheap racks. That’s depreciation.” Expressing disbelief, the Redditor said, “I work in real estate and I don’t even know what ‘kitchen coating’ means.”

“Charging for a brokerage plan? That’s the landlord’s cost, not the tenant’s,” one Redditor wrote. Another said, “This is why many tenants now insist on a detailed handover checklist when signing a lease, because some landlords just make up charges at the end.”

Legal experts weigh in

While Karnataka has no formal rent control law regulating deposit deductions, legal experts say such practices can be challenged legally, especially if the tenant fulfilled their notice period and left the premises in reasonable condition.

Legal experts advise tenants to thoroughly review the rental agreement before signing. “There are several critical clauses that both the landlord and tenant must agree on,” said Priyanka Kwatra, an advocate at the Karnataka High Court. “I’ve frequently come across cases where landlords demand large security deposits, and in many instances, the full amount is not returned at the end of the lease.”

Srinivas G, another advocate, recommends that tenants document the condition of their rental property immediately after moving in. “Capturing photos or videos of the apartment at the start of the tenancy can serve as vital evidence,” he said. “It helps protect tenants if the landlord later tries to deduct money from the deposit for damages or repairs.”

