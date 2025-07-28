TCS layoffs: Will tech sector job cuts impact real estate prices and make home loan lenders cautious in Bengaluru?

As layoffs ripple through the IT sector, most recently with TCS announcing a 2% workforce reduction, concerns are mounting over the potential effects on the country’s real estate market. Experts warn that this could mark the beginning of a broader shift, particularly in tech-driven housing hubs like Bengaluru. With TCS’s 2% job cut, experts warn of ripple effects on real estate markets, especially in tech-driven hubs like Bengaluru. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% in the 2026 financial year, amounting to over 12,000 jobs. Bengaluru, often dubbed India’s Silicon Valley, has seen rental prices skyrocket over the last few years, particularly in tech-centric neighbourhoods like Whitefield, Bellandur, and Electronic City. However, the recent surge in layoffs is triggering speculation about whether a price correction in rentals and capital values is finally on the horizon, experts say.

A recent Reddit discussion captured the sentiment on the ground, with one user noting a sudden increase in available 2BHK apartments in Whitefield for under ₹40,000 per month, something they claimed was "nearly impossible just a few months ago."

“The IT sector has been a major demand driver for both rentals and purchases in Bengaluru. A sustained slowdown or loss in employment will likely impact housing demand, especially in the mid to premium segments,” said Kiran Kumar, vice president, Hanu Reddy Realty.

"With more IT companies reportedly considering headcount optimisation in the coming quarters, these signals could mark a temporary blip or the start of a longer correction in real estate prices," he said.

Might lead to home loan stress, slowdown in high-ticket real estate deals, say experts

“This could be a starting point. Once one large company makes such a move, others may follow,” cautioned Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of real estate data platforms Propstack and Zapkey. “Many of these professionals are in their late 30s or mid-40s, an age group where significant financial commitments like home loans are common. If job insecurity grows, we could see mounting stress among homeowners who are still repaying large EMIs.”

He pointed out that during the past few years, a noticeable number of high-value property purchases came from senior-level professionals in the tech sector. With layoffs now reaching that segment, a slowdown in high-ticket real estate transactions is possible.

“In cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai, the IT sector forms the backbone of the homebuyer base. While it’s still early to call this a trend, the current developments could be an early signal of a potential price correction if job losses persist,” Reddy said.

Experts say this event may also make banks and lenders cautious. The 'safe bet' of lending to IT professionals is now looking a little risky, which could slow down the secured home loan market on top of the already shaky unsecured loan market. Simply put, this could choke off the two things our property market needs most: new buyers and the financing to support them, Reddy wrote on Linkedln.

Bengaluru's real estate sector’s heavy reliance on the IT sector

Bengaluru’s real estate market remains deeply intertwined with the tech industry, and that dependency is beginning to show signs of strain. According to Vestian Research, the IT-ITeS sector contributed 40% of all commercial real estate leasing in the city in 2024, underscoring its critical role in driving demand. However, with global tech firms announcing layoffs and slowing hiring, industry experts caution that a ripple effect on home buying and rental demand may be inevitable.

The city’s strong tech foundation, backed by educational institutions, a skilled talent pool, and an established startup ecosystem, has long supported a thriving real estate sector. However, cracks are beginning to emerge as uncertainty mounts across the IT job market.

“Most homebuyers in Bengaluru are salaried employees who rely heavily on housing loans. A large portion of them work in IT or in sectors directly supporting tech,” said Zayd Noaman, president of CREDAI Bengaluru, in an earlier conversation with HT.com. “While we’re seeing increased interest from senior executives and business owners, especially those connected to the technology space, the overall momentum still depends on job stability within the tech sector.”

Impact on Bengaluru's real estate market

While concerns about tech layoffs and rising job market uncertainty are valid, some industry insiders believe the impact on Bengaluru’s housing market may be temporary.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this cycle,” said Manjesh Rao, founder of Bluebroker, a Bengaluru-based real estate consultancy. “There have been similar periods of slowdown in the past, whether due to global economic shifts, hiring freezes, or layoffs in the tech sector. There’s a short-term dip in home buying sentiment each time, but the market tends to stabilise quickly once confidence returns.”

Rao said that Bengaluru’s real estate market is fundamentally strong, driven by long-term end-user demand, especially among young professionals and families. “Buyers might delay their decisions during uncertain times, but don’t drop out of the market entirely. Once hiring picks up and job stability improves, interest in rentals and purchases rebounds. We expect the current caution to be temporary.”