Bengaluru real estate: One month’s rent for a fresh coat of paint now the norm in the IT Capital’s rental market

In Bengaluru, a rising number of tenants report that landlords routinely deduct the equivalent of one month's rent from security deposits as painting charges upon vacating a property. This practice, particularly widespread in the IT capital, has become the norm in the rental housing landscape.

Endroneel Ghosh, a marketing professional, recently moved into a new 2BHK apartment near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, paying ₹25,000 per month in rent.

"My last rent was about ₹20,000 for a 2BHK near Begur in south Bengaluru. However, I had to pay an additional month’s rent before vacating, which went towards painting and cleaning the apartment," he said.

Clearly outlined in the rental agreement

Most rental agreements in the city explicitly include a clause holding tenants responsible for repainting the premises at the time of exit—or incurring a fixed deposit deduction. Tenants note that this condition is typically disclosed upfront, leaving little room for discussion or flexibility.

Several rental agreements HT.com came across clearly mentioned deducting one month's rent towards painting charges once a tenant vacates.

"The lessee shall pay one month's rent towards painting charges at the time of vacating the scheduled premises, or the said amount will be deducted from the security deposit amount," one of the rental agreements for an apartment in South Bengaluru said.

Why are painting charges equivalent to one month's rent deducted?

Landlords in Bengaluru argue that the deduction is necessary to maintain and prepare the property for the next occupant. With rising material and labour costs, they believe the one-month rent deduction is a fair estimate for repainting expenses.

"The painting charges I deduct are not just for repainting but also cover other maintenance tasks like acid washing the bathrooms and fixing general wear and tear. Most of the tenants I have had tenants who left behind broken taps, damaged bathroom fittings, and worn-out door handles. I also make it a point to change the locks every time a tenant vacates the property for safety reasons," one of the landlords who did not wish to be named said.

“Yes, it is a legal practice. There is no strict rule against it—it depends on the agreement between the landlord and the tenant,” said Avilash Naik, an advocate at the Karnataka High Court. “If the clause is mentioned in the rental agreement and both parties have agreed to it, then it becomes a legally valid provision. The landlord can make a claim based on this clause if needed.”

'Feels like a blanket rule, ' tenants say

However, many tenants feel the charges are excessive or not based on the property's actual condition at the time of exit. Some have pointed out that they are not provided any invoice or breakdown of the painting costs, and that the deduction often feels like a ‘blanket rule’ rather than a’ need-based expense.’

"In one case in Indiranagar, a tenant had to leave after three months. The rent was ₹25,000, and he refused to pay the full month’s rent for painting after such a short stay. Eventually, he negotiated with the owner and paid 15 days’ worth instead," said Kiran Kumar, a realtor at Hanu Reddy Realty.

Local brokers say that for a 2BHK apartment of 700–800 sq ft, painting charges generally range from ₹15,000– ₹20,000, depending on the size and paint used. In many cases where rent is ₹30,000– ₹40,000, landlords may retain a surplus even after covering painting and cleaning costs.

Luxury rentals come with their rulebook

In the premium and the super luxury segment, especially for rentals valued at ₹70,000 per month and above, detailed checklists and annexures are common for landlords to check before a tenant vacates the house. Landlords of luxury apartments often allow tenants to repaint the flat themselves before moving out.

Kumar said that in one case in Indiranagar's Defence Colony, a 4BHK apartment (about 2,000 sq ft) with a rent of over ₹1.2 lakh monthly, the tenant repainted the house at his own cost before vacating. "Here, both painting and additional woodwork repairs were needed, and both tenant and landlord mutually agreed upon the costs."

"These outline fixtures, furniture, and the exact condition of the property at the time of handover. Some agreements even specify minor details such as battery replacements for AC remotes. In these cases, the property is handed over by the tenant freshly painted, cleaned, and pest-controlled, and the agreement often states that up to one month’s rent may be deducted for non-compliance," Manjesh S Rao, Chief Real Estate Officer at BrokerInBlue, told HT.com.