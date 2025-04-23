Looking for an apartment under 50 lakh in Bengaluru? Check out these locations

As property prices soar across Bengaluru’s prime localities, homebuyers with a budget under ₹50 lakh may find themselves priced out. However, emerging neighbourhoods on the city's fringes are beginning to offer more affordable apartment options—particularly appealing to first-time buyers, young professionals, and small families. As property prices soar across Bengaluru’s prime localities, homebuyers with a budget under ₹ 50 lakh may find themselves priced out. (Representational Image)(Souptik Datta)

Promising pockets include the outskirts of Whitefield in the eastern IT corridor, Kanakapura Road in the south, and Devanahalli in the city's northern reaches. The primary trade-off, however, is distance. These areas lie far from the city centre, making daily commutes more challenging and limiting immediate access to well-established infrastructure.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Is the North or East a better investment option?

Apartments under ₹ 50 lakh in Bengaluru becoming harder to find

With property prices climbing steadily across Bengaluru, real estate experts note that finding an apartment priced below ₹50 lakh is becoming an increasingly rare feat.

“The few options available near the city centre often come with significant compromises,” said Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty. “These are typically projects by smaller local developers, often situated on narrow lanes or in low-lying areas. Many also face issues related to incomplete documentation or ongoing land disputes.”

Also Read: Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR housing sales dip amid price hikes and job worries

Here’s where you can buy an apartment under ₹ 50 lakh

Real estate experts say in emerging real estate pockets, such as the outskirts of the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield and North Bengaluru, a few apartments may be available under ₹50 lakh.

"These are usually standalone apartments with a 750-900 sq ft carpet area and mostly 2BHKs. The kind of project varies from newly constructed to about 5-10 years old," Sunil Singh, director of Realty Corp, added.

Apartments priced under ₹50 lakh in Bengaluru are mostly in peripheral and emerging localities. In the northwest, Nelamangala offers several options, while in the south, areas like Electronic City Phase 1 and 2, JP Nagar 7th Phase, and Puttenahalli feature budget-friendly units.

Towards the east, the outskirts of Sarjapur and Whitefield also have homes in this price range. These properties are typically standalone buildings developed by local or Grade B builders, often situated on the city’s fringes or within older, less central neighbourhoods.

Chandapura, located near Electronic City, offers 2 BHK apartments starting from ₹45 lakh. The area benefits from good connectivity and is witnessing rapid development, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

"Hoskote, situated in East Bengaluru, has 2 BHK flats priced around ₹47 lakh. The locality is gaining attention due to its affordability and upcoming infrastructure projects," Kumar added.