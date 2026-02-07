Homebuying dilemma: Should a couple earning ₹2 lakh a month pay ₹1.2 lakh as EMI?

As Bengaluru’s residential property prices continue to rise, the decision to buy a home is becoming increasingly complex, especially for younger households grappling with higher costs, loan commitments and long-term financial security. It raises a key question: should buyers stretch themselves by committing nearly 60% of their household income to EMIs, or stick to the conventional thumb rule that caps EMIs at 30–40% of take-home pay? As Bengaluru’s home prices rise, buyers, especially younger households, are questioning whether to stretch EMIs to 60% of income or stick to the 30–40% affordability rule. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels ) (Pexels )

This dilemma came into focus after a 28-year-old Bengaluru resident shared her situation on Reddit. She said she and her 30-year-old husband earn a combined monthly income of about ₹2 lakh and have finalised a plot-and-construction property priced at ₹1.8 crore. With a down payment of ₹30 lakh, the proposed home loan would result in a monthly EMI of nearly ₹1.2 lakh, around 60% of the household’s income, prompting questions about affordability, risk and long-term sustainability.

“We have been renting for the past two years. The rent has gone up steadily and is now close to ₹40,000 a month, including maintenance,” she wrote, adding that villa prices in the area have risen to ₹3.5–4 crore. She also said she was considering building two rental units on the plot to generate around ₹15,000 per unit in monthly rent, thereby easing the EMI burden.



Reddit users flag EMI stress and lifestyle risks One Redditor said the decision would burden the couple with a heavy loan for much of their working lives. “Your down payment should not exceed ₹15 lakh, and EMI should ideally be capped at 30–40% of your take-home income. If these conditions aren’t met, don’t buy. Happiness depends upon how you two live within those four walls, not how big the room is.”

Another user noted that even with an EMI limited to 30% of income, families often struggle with rising expenses. “We are six years into our home loan, with EMI at 30% of in-hand salaries, and still living hand to mouth,” the commenter said, pointing out how costs escalate once children and schooling enter the picture.

The Redditor warned against buying out of fear of missing out (FOMO), saying that ownership should come organically rather than be forced by market sentiment. “Banks may approve such loans, but approvals don’t mean comfort in real life,” a user remarked.

Some users took a more balanced view, acknowledging that the plan was technically workable but extremely tight. One Redditor said the decision could make sense only if the couple had a strong emergency fund, minimal other liabilities and clear visibility on income growth over the next few years. Any temporary loss of income, they warned, could quickly make the EMI overwhelming.



High EMIs could strain monthly finances, experts say Suresh Sadagopan, a financial expert, said the proposed purchase would significantly stretch the couple’s finances, given their current income and expense profile. “After accounting for regular household expenses for a month, the cash flow with ₹80,000 will be extremely tight. While it may appear manageable on paper, in reality, it will be a cut-to-cut situation with very little room for contingencies,” he said.

Sadagopan said that if the couple chooses to go ahead, they would need to exercise strict financial discipline. “They should avoid taking on any additional EMIs, stay away from large discretionary or big-ticket spends, and ideally bring the monthly home loan EMI below ₹1 lakh to reduce stress,” he said.

He also suggested considering a ready-to-move-in home, which would immediately eliminate the current rental outgo of around ₹40,000 a month and improve monthly cash flow.

Emphasising the importance of long-term financial resilience, Sadagopan said households should set aside a minimum of 10–15% of income, in addition to maintaining an adequate emergency fund. “The more prudent approach would be to first build a stronger down payment through savings and then revisit the decision to buy, rather than locking into a high-value purchase too early,” he said.

“Ideally, purchasing a home becomes far more manageable for dual-income or high-income households that have already built a sizable financial cushion. In such cases, buyers are often able to put down a substantial down payment of 40–50% of the property value, significantly reducing the loan requirement and, in turn, the monthly EMI burden,” he said.

Real estate experts note that in dual-income households, expenses should be structured in line with each household member's earning capacity rather than divided equally. Where income levels differ significantly, they suggest sharing costs proportionately to reduce financial strain. “For instance, in a household with a combined income of ₹3 lakh, split between earners of ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh, the higher earner would be better placed to take on a larger share of household expenses, ensuring smoother cash flow and long-term financial stability,” Sadagopan said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)