Bengaluru real estate: Can you still buy a 3BHK under ₹1.2 crore in the tech capital? Redditors weigh in

A Reddit discussion has sparked a debate over Bengaluru’s rapidly narrowing housing affordability, after a young NRI sought advice on whether it is still possible to buy a 3BHK home under ₹1.2 crore for his retired parents. The post struck a chord with many buyers navigating rising prices, changing preferences and the trade-offs required to stay within budget. A Reddit post by a young NRI asking if a 3BHK under ₹1.2 crore is still possible in Bengaluru has sparked debate over shrinking affordability amid rising home prices. (Representational Image) (Pexels)

The Redditor said he was open to reselling homes and non–Tier I builders, prioritising a safe neighbourhood, basic amenities, and proximity to a hospital over luxury features or office connectivity. While central areas, such as Old Airport Road, were clearly out of reach, he wanted to know whether realistic alternatives still existed elsewhere in the city.



Resale and non-branded projects offer room Several Redditors said a sub- ₹1.2 crore 3BHK is still achievable, but only with flexibility on location and builder brand. “It’s surely possible, especially in resale properties,” one homebuyer noted, pointing to Yelahanka New Town and areas further towards Doddaballapur.

Another said that North Bengaluru remains attractive for retirees, citing the presence of hospitals, lakes and established residential pockets. “Avoid very popular builders. Prices jump significantly just because of the brand,” a commenter cautioned.

Others highlighted West and South Bengaluru as viable options. Localities such as JP Nagar and Kanakapura Road were identified by Tier II and III developers as suitable for projects that still fit within the budget. In East Bengaluru, resale apartments in areas such as Kagadassapura, GM Palaya, and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar were mentioned, although users stressed that online listings may not reflect the best deals. “You have to hunt physically, visit societies and speak to residents,” one post advised.

While the consensus was that such purchases are still possible, many warned that choices are shrinking fast. “It’s not impossible, but it’s getting increasingly difficult,” a Redditor wrote, noting that newer 3BHKs in many locations are already breaching the ₹1.2 crore mark. Some suggested avoiding large gated communities altogether and opting for smaller G+4 developments or standalone buildings, often fully furnished, to stay within budget.

Where can you find an apartment under ₹ 1.5 crore in Bangalore? Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty, said buyers looking for a 3BHK in Bengaluru still have options, but largely beyond the city’s central neighbourhoods and at higher price points than before. In North Bengaluru, projects by Grade A developers such as Brigade Orchards and select Salarpuria developments are quoting around ₹1.5 crore for 3BHK units, across both under-construction and newly completed projects. “Even resale apartments in these developments are now transacting in the ₹1.2–1.5 crore range,” he said, pointing out that similar configurations are also available in pockets of Kengeri in West Bengaluru.

Kumar noted that most of these homes measure between 1,250 and 1,400 sq ft, which has become the standard size for mid-segment 3BHKs. In East Bengaluru, prices have moved up more sharply. “Along Sarjapur Road, 3BHKs now start at about ₹1.5 crore, while in prime IT hubs such as Whitefield, prices have climbed to ₹1.7–1.8 crore,” he said, attributing the rise to strong demand in established employment corridors.

South Bengaluru continues to offer relatively more affordable choices, with several projects along Kanakapura Road priced between ₹1.3 crore and ₹1.4 crore. However, Kumar cautioned that most homes priced below ₹1.5 crore are now located on the outskirts rather than in core city areas. “Finding a 3BHK in central Bengaluru within this budget has become extremely difficult,” he said.

In older city neighbourhoods, buyers are largely limited to resale stock. Kumar cited an example of a 40-year-old apartment in Victoria Layout being marketed at around ₹1.5 crore. “These homes typically do not come with common amenities. People buy them purely for the location,” he said, adding that such purchases are driven mainly by end-use considerations, with centrality being the biggest draw.