Bengaluru real estate: Should you buy an older apartment in the city or a new one in the outskirts?

Experts point out that older apartments in well-established central neighbourhoods often come at a 10–13% discount, making them appealing to budget-conscious buyers who value location over luxury amenities. These homes may lack facilities like a swimming pool or clubhouse, but they offer proximity to offices, schools, and transit hubs, an advantage that still holds strong appeal.

On the other hand, if a buyer is looking for better value, potential appreciation, and can tolerate some initial inconvenience, a new apartment on the city’s outskirts might be the smarter long-term choice. These projects often come with modern amenities and more spacious layouts, though they may require a longer commute and wait for full infrastructure development.

Experts point out that the decision is based on the buyer’s budget, location preference, and long-term lifestyle needs.

In a Reddit post, a user shared his plan to consider buying a 16-year-old, 1,500 sq ft 3BHK flat for ₹1 crore near Kadubisanahalli, a prime location close to Bengaluru's tech corridor, the main road, and an upcoming metro station.

"It’s close to the main road and bus stop. I can walk there. Also, it is within walking distance of the upcoming metro station. In today’s market, it’s hard to find a 3 BHK for ₹1 crore. If I rent it out, I could earn around ₹40,000 per month," he wrote.

However, the flat comes with trade-offs. It's part of a small society with no amenities, not even space for a walk, and the Redditor questioned about resale potential and long-term durability.

Location is one of the key factors when choosing a home

According to real estate experts, location is the major factor in choosing an older or modern apartment.

"Older apartments, especially those 15–20 years old, can still offer livability and rental potential if they’re centrally located,” Vivek Rathi, national director of research at Knight Frank India, explained. “Their lifecycle is typically 50 years or more, so age alone isn’t a dealbreaker, but structural wear and lack of modern amenities could start to show beyond 25–30 years.”

Industry experts say older apartments located in central areas come with some advantages.

"They offer excellent connectivity, well-established infrastructure, and easy access to workplaces, schools, hospitals, and social hotspots. These properties often feature more spacious layouts and are situated in mature, well-developed neighbourhoods. There are generally two kinds of older properties, those in ageing standalone societies and those in older gated communities or townships," Sopan Gupta, principal partner at Square Yards, told HT.com.

Newer apartments vs older flats

Experts say newer apartments, especially in the outskirts of Bengaluru, such as Sarjapura in the eastern IT corridor, North Bengaluru, or parts of Whitefield, are being launched by Grade A developers and come with modern features like clubhouses, gyms, walking trails, EV charging stations, and more.

“New developments generally offer a more contemporary lifestyle,” said Rathi. “They’re often part of large gated communities with over 100 units, offering not just amenities but better long-term maintenance and community experience.”

However, they are often located on the city’s outskirts and may require a slightly higher budget.

"These homes are often far from major employment hubs, and if public transport options aren't yet in place, commuting can become time-consuming and costly. Just be prepared for some early challenges, such as limited social infrastructure and basic civic services still catching up,” Gupta said.

He pointed out that centrally located modern apartments, on the other hand, tend to fall into the premium or luxury segment, making them less accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

Older apartments are for budget-conscious buyers, experts say

Real estate experts pointed out that old apartments in well-connected, centrally located areas continue to attract price-sensitive buyers. The newer developments in similar locations often fall in the premium luxury segment, typically priced upwards of ₹3-4 crore for a 3BHK, pushing budget-conscious buyers to look either at older flats or move farther out.

“Older apartments typically come at a 10–13% discount, making them attractive for buyers with tighter budgets, especially those who prioritise location over lifestyle perks. These properties are often found in well-established, central areas, which is a big draw for many. If someone doesn’t mind skipping the modern swimming pool or clubhouse and wants to stay within city limits, older flats can make sense,” Rathi said.

“If staying in a centrally located area with established infrastructure and good connectivity appeals to you, an older apartment that fits your budget could be the right choice,” Gupta said. “But if you’re prioritising value for money, future growth, and don’t mind some early inconvenience, a newer flat on the city’s outskirts could be a smarter long-term bet,” he added.