Bengaluru techies on home buying: Purchase a flat to live, not show; think Android, not Rolex

For many young professionals in Bengaluru, buying a home is about more than just affordability; it’s also about maintaining flexibility and not getting ‘stuck’. On Reddit, several techies discussed the trade-offs between owning a home and staying mobile in a city known for its long commute. For many young Bengaluru techies, buying a home is about more than affordability; it is also about staying flexible in a city with long commutes and job shifts. (Representational Image)(Souptik Datta )

The conversations reflect a growing sentiment among Bengaluru’s young workforce, which lives in a fast-moving city where real estate decisions need to be as agile as their careers.

One user expressed concerns about getting stuck after buying a home, only to be advised to opt for smaller, more practical apartments over large luxury units.

"I am just unable to figure out whether I should buy a flat or not. I am an NRI and moved to Bangalore 2 years ago. Previously, I rented an apartment closer to my workplace, I changed my company which is 7-8 km from my apartment now," one of the Redditors wrote.

"So I shifted closer to my new office. I am thinking of buying an apartment but if I change again, I will be stuck. How are people buying apartments in Bangalore? It becomes a liability more than an asset," he said.

He emphasised function over prestige and ease of resale or rental if life circumstances change. “Buy an apartment like you’d buy an Android phone, not a Rolex.” “If you switch jobs, rent out your apartment and move closer to work.”

Another suggested a more strategic approach, buying two 2BHKs instead of a single 4BHK. Smaller units, they argued, are easier to rent or sell. “When you're done with the city or your job, just rent it out or sell it. Don’t wait for the perfect price,” the user wrote.

Buy a ready-to-move-in flat near your workplace and opt for movable furniture to make relocation easier

Several Redditors shared their experiences of navigating job changes after buying a home. One user said they purchased a 3BHK, later switched jobs, and found the commute too long. Instead of selling, they rented out the flat and moved closer to work, earning an extra ₹20,000 from the rent difference. “Sometimes you have to make tough decisions for better work-life balance,” the user wrote.

Another Redditor recommended a practical strategy: buy ready-to-move-in flats within a 13-kilometre radius of the IT corridor and use movable furniture to simplify relocation. “If you change jobs again, just rent out your apartment and move closer to work. It’s that simple,” he advised.